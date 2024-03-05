"JK's fans are the most loyal": Fans react as top model Han Hye-jin expresses her desire to work at Ministry of Defense because of Jungkook

On March 4, 2024, South Korea's top model and TV personality, Han Hye-jin, mentioned BTS' Jungkook in a video. It was uploaded on her official YouTube channel and titled The Youngest Intern Experience, as per Google translation.

In response to one of the questions, the model left an interesting answer. She stated that she would like to intern at the Ministry of Defense. She cited Jungkook as the reason behind her choice.

Soon, her reply went viral on social media, where fans noted that she is also an admirer of the Golden Maknae:

Fans left gushing as Han Hye-jin seemingly fangirls over Jungkook

BTS' Jungkook began his mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, alongside Jimin as a companion soldier. He graduated from his five weeks of basic training and was deployed at the Fifth Infantry Division.

In her recent video, Han Hye-jin mentioned in a YouTube description about joining a company. She elaborated on her excitement about working at an organization for the first time. She stated that she learned many things and praised recruits for working hard.

As she was having a conversation with one of the hosts, they asked her about a company where she would like to intern. She responded that she would like to work at HYBE or the Ministry of Defence, because Jungkook is in the military. As translated by X user @Jungkook_SNS, she stated:

"HYBE?? or the Ministry of Defense b/c Jungkook is in the military??"

As Jungkook is currently in the military and associated with HYBE LABELS, Han Hye-jin's choice made sense to fans who are aware of her admiration for the idol. She had previously confessed about fangirling over him and saving over 500 videos related to him on her Instagram.

After her response went viral on social media, fans had different reactions. Her desire resonated with many, who called her "real" for citing her wishes. Fans also observed that her admiration for the idol has not changed.

Han Hye-jin recently did a photoshoot with W Korea in collaboration with Italian Premium Outdoor lifestyle brand, Duvetica.

Meanwhile, Jungkook's solo single, My You, sold over 100k units in the United States, emerging as the second Soundcloud track by the idol to achieve this milestone.

The Golden Maknae has reportedly been promoted to Private First Class in the military. He is expected to return in 2025 after completing his duty over eighteen months.