"Such a precious song": Fans lavish praise as Jungkook's single 'My You' becomes second BTS SoundCloud release to sell over 100K units in the US

On March 4, 2024, BTS member Jeon Jungkook achieved a new feat as his solo single My You sold over 100K units in the United States. This becomes the second SoundCloud release by a BTS member to mark this milestone. Additionally, it is Jungkook's 12th song to sell that many units across the United States.

The first SoundCloud release to attain this mark was the musician's own single Still With You released in 2020. Fans were delighted to see another song by the BTS maknae to sell such huge numbers despite being only released on SoundCloud.

"Love letter song making history": Fans cheer as Jungkook's SoundCloud released track gets its flowers

My You is an emotional song that BTS's Jungkook released as part of the band's "Festa" celebrations. The song quickly follows the release of BTS's 2022 music video for Yet To Come and its new anthology album Proof, which were all released on Friday, June 10.

The track serves as a reminder that, as is frequently the case with period transitions, Proof carries a feeling of finality. Furthermore, the song was penned by the singer as an ode to his fans as he crooned to the notes expressing his gratitude for being by his side throughout all four seasons.

The song, which is almost three minutes long was co-produced by Hiss Noise and Jungkook. It has been performed in English and Korean and the lyrics of the song can be found on several music and social media websites. The track has surpassed 79 million streams (79,775,705)

Meanwhile, the first SoundCloud release by the 26-year-old South Korean musician was recorded and released during the 2020 BTS Festa. The track Still With You which previously sold over 100K units in the United States about is a reflection of his introspection, thoughtfulness, and optimism.

Although the song's ending is centered around a sense of loneliness, it manages to capture your attention with an optimistic message. Currently, the track has over 151 million streams (151,276,890).

Fans congratulated the singer on his most recent accomplishment and showered X (previously Twitter) with compliments. They hailed the song MY YOU as a "masterpiece" and commended the performer for being "SELF MADE."

Songs penned by the GOLDEN artist are renowned to have the advantage of having a very intimate edge. His tracks such as Begin, Euphoria, Decalcomania (demo version), My Time, Still With You, and Your Eyes Tell all tell stories in a distinctive way that is brought to life by the entrancing sound of music.

Furthermore, six tracks from the artist's debut solo album GOLDEN have sold over 100K units in the United States. They are Please Don't Change, Seven, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), Standing Next To You, Yes or No, and Hate You.

Other tracks such as My Time from BTS's BE album and Stay Alive, Left and Right, Dreamers, and Euphoria have achieved similar feats.

Jeon Jungkook is currently serving in the South Korean military, having enlisted in December 2023. In June 2025, he reportedly plans to return to show business and reconvene with his band to resume group activities. BTS is reported to go on a world tour in 2026 once they finish their military service.