"Vocals on point as usual": Fans go wild over BTS' Jungkook's appearance in The Kid LAROI's documentary 'Kids Are Growing Up' 

On March 1, 2024, a clip from The Kid LAROI's documentary Kids Are Growing Up featuring Jungkook went viral on social media. In it, the BTS member was spotted recording their collaborative song TOO MUCH, creating a buzz on the internet.

Prime Video unveiled The Kid LAROI's much-anticipated documentary on February 29, 2024. It is produced by OBB Pictures and Amazon MGM Studios and helmed by director Michael D. Ratner. According to IMDb, the plotline is as follows:

"A moment in time for musician The Kid LAROI as he enters adulthood, navigating fame, mental health struggles, first love, and the death of his mentor Juice WRLD."

As the clip went viral on social media, fans could not stop gushing over the golden maknae's vocals, and one user tweeted:

"It's impossible not to admire him": Fans long for BTS' Jungkook after watching the documentary

On October 20, 2023, the Australian singer and rapper The Kid LAROI collaborated with BTS' Jungkook and British rapper Central Cee for the song TOO MUCH. It was part of LAROI's debut studio album, The First Time, and released through Columbia Records.

In the documentary, BTS' Jungkook appeared twice for a few seconds. While the runtime was one hour and twenty-five minutes, the idol appeared at 1:17:41 and 1:17:50, respectively. In the first clip, he was spotted shaking hands and hugging the Australian singer.

In the second clip, the behind the scenes of TOO MUCH's recording was presented, showing the idol seated in a chair and flaunting his vocals. In response, The Kid LAROI expressed his admiration for the BTS member's singing skills and showcased a thumbs up.

Even though Jungkook only appeared for five seconds in the documentary, it still went viral on social media, and fans could not stop gushing over his vocal skills. They also noted how The Kid LAROI admired the idol's singing. The fandom also expressed their longing for the golden maknae as he is currently enlisted for his mandatory military service.

Kids Are Growing Up offers deep insight into the life of the Australian singer. It showcases the experiences of the twenty-year-old who has witnessed the ups and downs of life at such a tender age.

It also presents his rise to popularity and his collaboration with Canadian singer Justin Bieber for his 2021 single, STAY. Moreover, it also includes exclusive interviews from The Kid LAROI, Post Malone, Justin Bieber, and others.

BTS' Jungkook enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, with fellow group member Jimin. Recently, he concluded his five weeks of basic training and was deployed to the 5th Infantry Division. The idol has reportedly been promoted to the position of Private First Class.