“JLAW IS A SWIFTIE”: Jennifer Lawrence attends Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Philadelphia Night 3 concert, leaving the internet in a frenzy

Swifties went into a frenzy at Taylor Swift’s May 14 Eras Tour concert in Philadelphia after spotting Jennifer Lawrence in the audience. The 32-year-old Hunger Games actress blessed Taylor’s fans with her presence at the Lincoln Financial Field in Pennsylvania.

Several videos of her interacting with Swifties, taking pictures with them, and even accepting bracelets from the audience were shared on social media. The internet had a meltdown at Lawrence's sweet gestures.

In one of the videos, it seemed as if the crowd was confused at first as people started flocking to the VIP tent inside the venue where Lawrence was seated. Some people thought it was Taylor who came to interact with the fans, but they soon realized that it was the Silver Linings Playbook actress and were delighted.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were also present at the concert. Swifties who attended the concert were evidently starstruck by all three of them. Many Hunger Games fans could not process that they got to meet Lawrence at a Taylor Swift concert. One TikTok user commented on a video shared by @inbluejaywayy and exclaimed that Lawrence was a Swiftie.

Swifties rejoice at seeing Jennifer Lawrence attend Taylor's concert. (Image via TikTok/@inbluejaywayy)

Netizens cannot get over Jennifer Lawrence attending a Taylor Swift concert

All the concerts in Taylor's Eras Tour have, by far been great hits. The 33-year-old singer mesmerized fans with her songs and performances, but the surprise appearance of other celebrities at her concert venues caused quite a stir on social media.

On the last day of her Philadelphia concert, Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence was seen at the venue. Her attitude and smiles toward fans who approached her won everyone's hearts.

~ Lu ~ @todoxjlaw

(Video 1) Jennifer Lawrence receiving bracelets from Taylor Swift fans 🥺(Video 1) Jennifer Lawrence receiving bracelets from Taylor Swift fans 🥺 ❤️ (Video 1) https://t.co/MU9yGA1ibi

tay⋆｡･*˚⁺‧͙ @tcmreads imagine meeting jennifer lawrence at the eras tour. taylor swift and the hunger games are two of my favorite things i would collapse imagine meeting jennifer lawrence at the eras tour. taylor swift and the hunger games are two of my favorite things i would collapse

faith @outhewoodsyet JENNIFER LAWRENCE AT TAYLOR SWIFT CONCERT??!!! PLAY SAFE & SOUND RN. JENNIFER LAWRENCE AT TAYLOR SWIFT CONCERT??!!! PLAY SAFE & SOUND RN.

heyz @onpurposevinyl I tell myself I wouldn’t over react if I met a celebrity but if Nicole Kidman AND Jennifer Lawrence were in front of me I think I’d actually lose all self control I tell myself I wouldn’t over react if I met a celebrity but if Nicole Kidman AND Jennifer Lawrence were in front of me I think I’d actually lose all self control https://t.co/1Fmp6URpgU

seven @gaygirlypop Jennifer Lawrence, Taylor swift, Nicole Kidman, Phoebe Bridgers, and gracie abrams in the same room and I’m not there. Jennifer Lawrence, Taylor swift, Nicole Kidman, Phoebe Bridgers, and gracie abrams in the same room and I’m not there. https://t.co/gt35bpn0Rw

alicia @falicia_assman the vip tent at this taylor swift concert being keith urban, nicole kidman, jennifer lawrence, phoebe bridgers, bo burnham, matty healy, and lucy dacus i think someone just spun a wheel and picked some people like what the vip tent at this taylor swift concert being keith urban, nicole kidman, jennifer lawrence, phoebe bridgers, bo burnham, matty healy, and lucy dacus i think someone just spun a wheel and picked some people like what

fiona!! pittsburgh and cincy @stillbejewe13d JENNIFER LAWRENCE being at TAYLOR SWIFTs concert on MOTHERS DAY is so insane JENNIFER LAWRENCE being at TAYLOR SWIFTs concert on MOTHERS DAY is so insane

Jennifer Lawrence has always been fond of Taylor Swift

Several people who are both Swifties and Hunger Games fans claimed that they manifested Taylor to sing Safe & Sound at the concert. The song was released in 2012 and was featured in The Hunger Games. Taylor collaborated with the musical duo The Civil Wars on this song and they also won a Grammy in 2013 under the category of "Song Written for Visual Media".

Jennifer Lawrence and Taylor Swift have had quite a few public interactions in the past. At the 2014 Golden Globes, Lawrence photobombed the singer on the red carpet. The two then hugged and Lawrence joked about how Taylor has never invited her to any of her concerts and the singer went on to playfully protest that she sent her many invitations.

Lawrence has also praised the Karma hitmaker on several occasions. So, it was quite a nostalgic moment for fans when they discovered the actress at the Philadelphia concert and greeted her with equal excitement and love.

Previously, Jennifer Lawrence mentioned in an interview with Vogue in 2017 that she does not mind meeting fans, shaking hands, and giving autographs. However, she did say that when she is on a flight and has no makeup on, she does not wish to take a selfie that might end up on the internet.

~ Lu ~ @todoxjlaw

She is so cute please Jennifer Lawrence smiling at fans yesterday at a Taylor Swift concert...She is so cute please Jennifer Lawrence smiling at fans yesterday at a Taylor Swift concert... 😍 She is so cute please https://t.co/QLfP5Uma9F

That being said, Lawrence seemed comfortable with fans taking pictures with her and recording her on video at Taylor Swift's concert. She was rather seen smiling and appeared in a very vivid mood altogether.

