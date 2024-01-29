Michigan State Police trooper Joel Popp passed away on January 24, 2024, after he was struck by a car while conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near Birch Run. He was taken to Hurley Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. He was 39.

A GoFundMe fundraiser campaign titled "In Support of Fallen MSP Trooper Joel Eugene Popp" has been organized by Robert Licht. The campaign post mentions other platforms for payment, including a Venmo account of Foster Families Navigation & Resource Center and a PayPal account of Genesee County Foster Love. Monetary donations for the Popp family can also be made to the Michigan State Troopers Assistance Fund.

The GoFundMe fundraiser campaign has a goal of $60,000 and, as of writing, has raised over $56,000 with more than 800 donations.

Joel Popp and other troopers were investigating a suspected impaired driver on the day of the incident

A press release by Michigan State Police stated that on January 24, 2024, at 7:12 p.m., Joel Popp and other troopers were investigating a suspected impaired driver who was stopped on northbound I-75 near Birch Run in a curved lane of travel.

According to the press release by Michigan State Police, another motorist, an 81-year-old male individual, hit two patrol cars and the deceased Michigan State Police trooper, who was outside his patrol vehicle.

In the press release by Michigan State Police, director Colonel James F. Grady II said,

"This is a message none of us wishes to deliver. With a very heavy heart I confirm the death of one of our own, Tpr. Joel Popp. I ask that you please keep his family, fellow troopers and all whose lives he has touched in your thoughts."

Michigan State Police thanked their police partners and emergency responders, along with the medical staff of Hurley Medical Center. The press release read,

"The MSP wishes to acknowledge our many police partners and emergency responders who assisted at the scene and who continue to provide support to our department during this difficult time. We also want to thank the staff and medical professionals at Hurley Medical Center for their care and compassion."

The other driver suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Joel Popp is the 56th Michigan State Trooper to be killed in the line of duty

The press release by Michigan State Police stated that Joel Popp is the 56th Michigan State Trooper to be killed in the line of duty.

Following his death, police departments across the state issued condolence statements on social media, while many also changed their Facebook profile photos to badges with a thin blue line. In a Facebook post, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office wrote,

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Michigan State Police, the Tri-Cities Post, and most of all the Trooper’s family as they mourn the loss of Trooper Joel Popp after he was struck by a motor vehicle on I-75 in Saginaw County this evening."

In another Facebook post, Midland Police wrote,

"The Midland Police Department extends our deepest condolences to the family of Trooper Joel Popp and the Michigan State Police."

According to the press release by Michigan State Police, the deceased trooper enrolled with the department in January 2020 and graduated as a member of the 137th Trooper Recruit School. He is survived by his wife, Stefanie, and a young daughter.

