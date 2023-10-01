John J. Presley UK headline tour 2024: Tickets, dates, venues & more

British singer John J. Presley is set to embark on a headline tour across the United Kingdom in February 2024. This news comes hot on the heels of the announcement of his latest album, Chaos and Calypso, scheduled for release on October 20, 2023, via God Unknown Records.

Presley will also start the tour with a special album launch show at Third Man in London on October 18, 2023. The singer is eager to take his latest work on the road and share it with fans in live venues. Chaos and Calypso marks his return after a three-year hiatus, and he's ready to bring his unique sound to audiences across the UK.

John J. Presley has also graced live stages with notable artists such as Radiohead's Philip Selway and Gaz Coombes of Supergrass during his comeback period in May. These performances have only fueled the excitement surrounding his upcoming tour.

Tickets for the tour are now available to buy via his official website Musicglue. Fans can also follow his social media to stay updated on the tour.

John J. Presley's tour will begin in London and end in Hamburg

John J. Presley will kick off his tour with a concert in London, which is scheduled to take place on October 18, 2023. After performing in a few cities, the singer will finally wrap up his tour with a final concert in Hamburg on March 13, 2024

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

October 18, 2023 - Third Man, London, United Kingdom

October 31, 2023 - The Prince Albert, Brighton, United Kingdom

February 1, 2024 - Edge of the Wedge, Portsmouth, United Kingdom

February 4, 2024 - Strings Bar and Venue, Isle of Wight, United Kingdom

February 9, 2024 - Ramsgate Music Hall, Ramsgate, United Kingdom

February 22, 2024 - Adelphi, Hull, United Kingdom

February 23, 2024 - The Golden Lion, Todmorden, United Kingdom

February 24, 2024 - Le Pub, Newport, United Kingdom

February 25, 2024 - Hare and Hounds, Birmingham, United Kingdom

March 10, 2024 - Blue Shell, Cologne, Germany

March 11, 2024 - Backstage Club, Munich, Germany

March 12, 2024 - Privatclub, Berlin, Germany

March 13, 2024 - Nochtwache, Hamburg, Germany

In his initial career, John J. Presley crossed paths with fellow musicians such as Duke Garwood, Ed Harcourt, and Smoke Fairies. Presley took on guitar and bass responsibilities for Smoke Fairies during their live performances, including supporting acts like Seasick Steve and Mark Lanegan.

John J. Presley unveiled his debut album in 2019 and it was titled As The Night Draws In. This release coincided with his signing to BMG for publishing. He independently launched the album under his own label, Nica Recordings, and enlisted AWAL (Kobalt) for distribution. To promote the album, Presley embarked on a UK tour, where he provided support for Blood Red Shoes and Smoke Fairies.