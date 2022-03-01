Jonas Brothers' Las Vegas Residency 2022 tickets: Where to buy, presale, price, dates, and more

New Jersey pop trio Jonas Brothers are heading to Sin City for a five-night summer Vegas residency at the Dolby Live theater inside the Park MGM. The band will play a series of weekend shows on June 3, 4, 9, 10, and 11.

The band wrapped the 40-plus date Remember This tour last December, selling 528,000 tickets. It was one of the top-grossing tours of the year. The brothers made the residency announcement via their joint social media accounts.

Jonas Brothers: Live in Las Vegas - Tickets and pre-sale

Ticket sales for the residency will begin on Monday, March 7 at 10 AM via the Jonas Brothers' official website.

Here are a host of pre-sale offers up for grabs:

Jonas Brothers fan club members can claim an exclusive pre-sale beginning Wednesday, March 2 at 10 AM.

Ticketmaster and Live Nation customers, as well as members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts International's reimagined loyalty rewards program, will also receive access to a pre-sale beginning on Friday, March 4 at 10 AM.

Citi is the official pre-sale credit card of the event. So, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets from Wednesday, March 2 at 10 AM through the Citi Entertainment website.

All pre-sales end Sunday, March 6 at 10 PM.

Ticket prices for general admission start at $49.95 (exclusive of service charges or fees). In addition to the band's official website, tickets can also be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com.

All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 PM.

Jonas Brothers - The story so far

The band was a teenage sensation in the mid-2000s, after which they entered a six-year hiatus as a group. Their 2019 reunion (which happened exactly three years ago today) has been followed by a string of successful singles, a #1 album named Happiness Begins, a documentary called Chasing Happiness on Amazon Prime, and even a family roast on Netflix.

Their single Sucker is already a certified triple-platinum. The album and the single have been nominated for a bevy of awards. The brothers' mature take on music, in which their families are often given center-stage, has been a massive success.

Composed of siblings Kevin, Joe, and Nick, the brothers also have flourishing solo careers and side projects. Joe's band DNCE is also making a comeback, but this doesn't seem to have thrown a wrench in the brothers' plans.

The only direction seems to be up for this band of brothers.

