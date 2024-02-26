"JONGHYUN IS SO PROUD OF YOU": Fans react to SHINee's Taemin's live vocals for song Sherlock at the Tokyo concert

SHINee's Taemin garnered attention from fans for his amazing live vocals at the group's recent concert in Tokyo. Held on February 25 at the Tokyo Dome, this marked the group's return after six years, performing some of their hit songs in Japanese, leaving fans in awe. Taemin received much appreciation from fans online who saw him sing the intro performance of the song Sherlock.

Taemin sang his part from the bridge while also covering late member Jonghyun's part. Known for his dancing skills, Taemin's vocal skills impressed fans, sparking admiration online.

Jonghyun, the main vocalist of the group, passed away in 2017, leaving many fans heartbroken. However, his talent and artistry have been recognized and appreciated by fans to date. They remembered him when Taemin performed Jonghyun's part during Sherlock on stage. As the clip went viral on social media, fans shared their reactions. A user on X said, “JONGHYUN IS SO PROUD OF YOU.”

"His voice is so powerful": SHINee's Taemin receives praise from fans for live vocals during the song Sherlock at the Tokyo concert

SHINee members graced the stage of the Tokyo Dome on February 24 and 25 for their SHINee World VI Perfect Illumination concert. Lee Taemin, along with his fellow band members, gave an exciting performance, attracting loud cheers from the audience.

The group performed View, Replay, Lucifer, and 24 more Japanese versions of their songs in the 3-hour show. The opening song for the show was the Japanese version of Sherlock (Clue + Note), where, as per fans, the Move singer was witnessed covering three different parts of the song back to back, leaving no room for mistakes.

Fans took to social media platforms to express their excitement and shower compliments on K-pop.

Here are some reactions.

The K-pop boy group began the Japan leg of their world tour in September 2023 and performed the final show in Tokyo Dome for two consecutive days. The 15-year-old group sold out the venue, which could accommodate over 55,000 attendees at the time.

The group performed in front of a crowd of 1,10,000 fans over the course of two days. This served as a testament to their ever-growing popularity in the country, even after 15 years. Fans online celebrated this moment on social media, as they could not contain their happiness.

SHINee is all geared up to perform in Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 2. Following this, they will be performing in Hong Kong on March 16 at the AsiaWorld Arena.