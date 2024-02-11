"Joonie came home": Fans emotional as BTS' Namjoon writes a letter on Weverse on the occasion of the Korean Lunar New Year

BTS leader Kim Namjoon, aka RM, posted a letter on Weverse on February 11, 2024. The artist came online to wish his fans well on the occasion of the Korean Lunar New Year, which fell on the previous day. Despite restrictions on cellphone usage due to his ongoing service in the military, RM posted a heartfelt letter that touched fans' hearts.

Soon after, the BTS ARMY trended the hashtags "Joonie came home" and "Namjoon" on X. One fan shared how good it felt to hear from the musician after so long.

Expand Tweet

"BEST GIFT EVER": Fans overwhelmed by Namjoon's Weverse letter flood X with their tweets

On February 10, 2024, South Korea celebrated the Lunar New Year, and BTS member Jimin came online to wish his beloved fanbase. Meanwhile, the next day, the group's leader came online to do the same, which delighted their fans, aka ARMYs.

The Indigo rapper-songwriter shared he was taking a day off to celebrate the Lunar New Year and was settling in well to his life in the military. Namjoon also stated how he thinks he will have to spend another Lunar New Year in the service, before having the opportunity to see his fans. The idol also believes this experience will enable him to broaden his horizons and get fresh perspectives.

RM ended his letter by expressing his desire to have a long-lasting relationship with ARMYs, which made his fans emotional.

"Hello, ARMY. How are you doing? I've been adjusting well to my bed. I ate rice cake soup, too. Since it's Lunar New Year's Day, I'm taking a break and living well. I'll have to spend the Lunar New Year one more time to see you. I'll do my best. I believe it will be another place of learning and experience. Stay healthy anytime, anywhere...I hope there are more good things than bad things. I hope that our relationship will continue. Happy New Year!" (as per Weverse translation)

Expand Tweet

This marks the idol's second post since January 16, 2024, when he graduated from basic military training as one of the four Elite Soldiers out of 800 cadets. Thus, fans were delighted to see his message and were especially touched by the last line of Namjoon's letter, which read, "I hope that our relationship will continue."

In addition to appreciating his kindness, they took comfort from his health update as well. ARMYs were overjoyed by his considerate thoughts, and many subsequently took to X to show their love and respect for the K-pop idol.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In other news, on January 16, Namjoon completed his five-week basic military training at Nonsan Military Training Centre. Out of the 800 recruits, Namjoon and Taehyung graduated together as two of the four Elite Soldiers on the same day. On January 18, Namjoon was reportedly deployed to the 15th Infantry Division of the Republic of Korea Army (ROK Army or ROKA).

For the uninitiated, the division is reportedly located in Hwacheon County and Cheorwon County in South Korea. The 15th Division is also known as the Victory Unit and falls under the 2nd Corps of the ROK Army. The 2nd Corps is the Special Duty Team division where Kim Taehyung has been deployed to serve his remaining enlistment period.