Josh Brolin created history as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe through his role as the mad Titan Thanos. His character Thanos was an integral part of the expansive storyline created by the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) over the years leading up to Avengers: Endgame, where his saga concluded.

However, in an exciting turn of events, Josh Brolin has suggested that it might not be over for the iconic MCU villain Thanos. In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Brolin said:

“You know, I hear kind of like through the grapevine, that they’re gonna bring him back.”

His statements have sparked a lot of excitement among fans who have already seen Thanos in other Marvel projects such as What If...?

Josh Brolin suggests the return of Thanos in the MCU while promoting Dune: Part Two

Josh Brolin hinted at the return of Thanos in the MCU in an interview with Comicbook.com while promoting his latest film, Dune: Part Two. While there have been no confirmations from Marvel, Brolin suggested that he heard rumors through the grapevine.

"There's the What If...? series and that's a different kind of Thanos and all that. But I don't know in the Marvel world whether they're going to bring him back, but I didn't know that he was the most killed-off Marvel villain ... You learn something new every day," he said.

Thanos's character was developed as an iconic villain to the Avengers during the Infinity Saga, and his story was developed over a decade. Josh Brolin was magnificent in portraying the role, turning him into a pop culture icon.

The character has also appeared in other reiterations, especially in the animated Marvel series What If...? The character gets killed in most of his Marvel appearances, which also means he reappears often.

While it would be unlikely that Thanos would return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recent events might force their hand to re-introduce the villain back into the fray. Marvel had planned the next phase of the Avengers with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars with Kang the Conquerer as the central antagonist.

However, the character played by Jonathan Majors in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and both seasons of Loki faced a major roadblock when the actor had to be dropped from his role (due to assault and harassment cases faced by him). With the future of Kang in the MCU hanging by a fine thread, the reintroduction of Thanos is possible.

There have been no official statements from Marvel after Josh Brolin made the statements hinting at Thanos's possible return.