After all the running we saw”: Netizens in disbelief as Jonathan Majors is found guilty of assault and harassment

Popular actor Jonathan Majors has been found guilty in the case of assaulting his former girlfriend, Grace. The verdict was announced on Monday, December 18, 2023, by a six-person jury after four hours of deliberation.

The hearing went on for three days until the jury finally announced that Jonathan Majors was found guilty on the assault charge, but not guilty of intentional assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment.

As per Grace, the whole fiasco with Jonathan Majors took place in March, when during an altercation, the actor allegedly attacked his former girlfriend, and left her with a fractured finger, bruises, and even a cut behind her ear.

As per Grace, the incident took place in the car, as she saw a text from another woman on Jonathan Majors’ phone.

As per the lawsuit, as Grace took the phone, Jonathan grabbed her, twisted her arms, and hit her head to get it back. Since the case has been in the news for a few weeks now, the netizens sided with the actor and believed that he was not guilty. However, as the news about the verdict came in, social media users were left in a state of shock and disbelief.

Social media users left in shock as judges announced that Majors was guilty of assaulting and harassing his former girlfriend. (Image via Twitter)

While the verdict has been announced, the sentencing will take place on February 6, 2023. However, the Hollywood Reporter states that the misdemeanor and violation charges carry a sentence of up to one year in prison.

Social media users left in shock as judges announce the verdict in the Jonathan Majors case

Jonathan Majors found himself in deep waters after the jury announced that he was indeed guilty of assault and harassment as he had attacked his girlfriend back in March 2022. Apart from announcing the verdict, they also issued a new protection order, which will now require him to have absolutely no contact with Grace, his former girlfriend.

As the news was posted by a Twitter user, @DailyLoud, social media users were left shocked as many commented about how in the alleged video, Majors was the one who could be seen running from Grace.

While the messages, opinions, and comments continue to pour in on social media, neither the actor nor his team has responded to the reaction of the masses. Grace, Jonathan Majors’ former girlfriend, has also remained tight-lipped about the fiasco and the verdict.