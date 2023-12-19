"He who doesn't remain": Social media reacts to Marvel dropping Jonathan Majors after being found guilty of assault and harassment

The Jonathan Majors domestic violence case has come to an end with a jury finding him guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment. Shortly after the verdict, Marvel officially announced they would be dropping the actor from future MCU projects, where he was slated to be the big bad, Kang the Conqueror.

The 34-year-old's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been the subject of much speculation ever since he was arrested earlier this year on March 25, following a domestic dispute with partner Grace Jabbari. With the courts declaring him guilty of assault in the third degree and harassment on December 18, Disney reportedly fired Majors from all of their upcoming projects.

Expand Tweet

The news of Jonathan Majors being fired has naturally caused a great deal of ruckus among Marvel fans, with some making light of the situation by punning on his character name from the show. One user on X(formerly Twitter) turned his 'He Who Remains' moniker from the popular Loki series on its head, writing:

"He who doesn't remain"

Expand Tweet

Netizens post wild memes as Marvel drops Kang actor Jonathan Majors after guilty verdict in domestic abuse case

Jonathan Majors rose in popularity over the past few years due to his role in various films and TV Series such as Lovecraft Country, The Harder They Fall, and The Last Man in San Francisco. However, his role as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after being introduced as He Who Remains in Loki Season 1 in 2021, saw him reach widespread acclaim. Since then, he has reprised the role in the 2023 movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The movie had teased his character's return for another season of Loki. With Jonathan getting arrested back in March 2023 and charged with multiple counts of assault and harassment, his continued participation in the MCU was naturally up in the air. But Marvel confirmed his appearance in the latest season in July, with an official trailer featuring the actor prominently.

However, Jonathan Major's time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe now seems to be at an end with a guilty verdict. After hours of deliberation and sifting through the available evidence, communication, and video evidence, a New York jury found him guilty on two of the four charges of assault and harassment.

In light of the verdict, the news of Jonathan Majors getting dropped from further MCU series and movies has spread like wildfire on social media, especially considering how he was slated to be the main antagonist of the current phase of the upcoming films and TV Shows.

Here are a few responses to Disney's decision to drop the actor from X.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A few even compared his situation with Ezra Miller and his role as Flash after numerous allegations were levied against him last year.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jonathan Majors faces up to a year in prison for the third-degree assault and harassment charges that he has been found guilty of. However, his legal team has hinted at appealing the verdict.