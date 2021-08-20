Josie Canseco dismisses Bryce Hall dating rumors

Model Josie Canseco has addressed rumors of her dating YouTuber Bryce Hall. Canseco, ex-boyfriend to Logan Paul and Brody Jenner, was recently spotted with Bryce Hall at a party.

The two engaged in a kiss at the party while standing on a table as seen in a video shared by Instagram user tiktokinsiders. It is also speculated that Canseco may be dating rapper G-Easy.

In a video shared on Tana Mongeau's Instagram, Canceso appears over Mongeau's shoulder. She gives the middle finger to the camera and says:

"Me and Bryce aren't f---ing."

The rumors Canceso addressed are the latest involving Bryce Hall's relationship and love life. Since breaking up with Addison Rae in early March, the online community has constantly speculated on whether Bryce Hall was dating again.

Bryce Hall, 22, is best known for his TikTok variety content, and previously boxed Austin McBroom for the Social Gloves event in June.

Bryce Hall's recent dating rumors

Since his breakup with Rae in March, Bryce Hall's dating life has been in the spotlight. The largest speculation was that Bryce Hall was dating friend and fellow TikTok star Riley Hubatka.

The pair addressed the rumors earlier this year, with Bryce Hall claiming Hubatka was "like [his] sister." Some fans of Hall and Rae brought up that he referred to Addison in the same manner while they denied dating in 2020.

After Bryce Hall kissed Riley Hubatka in his July 29 vlog, more users began "shipping" the two together. Hall was also spotted kissing friend Ari Aguirre on July 23.

Bryce Hall has not acknowledged anymore rumors regarding his dating life. Hall did acknowledge Addison Rae's new relationship with Machine Gun Kelly's guitarist, Omer Fedi.

Hall stated:

"[I'm] happy for her, she's moving on. She's found somebody else."

Bryce Hall had not expressed any desire for a relationship at the time. He dated Addison Rae from November 2020 to March 2021, though it was speculated that they began dating as early as Summer 2019.

Hall has not yet commented on the rumors linking him to Josie Canseco.

