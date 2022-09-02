JR Ridinger net worth: Market America founder’s fortune explored as he passes away at 63

Reputed businessman and socialite JR Ridinger recently passed away due to pulmonary embolism at the age of 63. While detailed information on Ridinger's funeral has not yet been disclosed, Ridinger's wife Loren paid tribute to her late husband on Facebook and wrote,

"While I am unable to speak and I am in shock, you should know I am broken. My heart has been ripped out. To clear the rumors that he fell… while on our first vacation in 3 years with [family, JR] had a sudden pulmonary embolism that stole him from us. In just a second he was gone. A moment. I beg of you to pray and meditate on him."

Ridinger and Loren had a good relationship with some well-known faces like Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Scotty Pippen, and more.

JR Ridinger's net worth explored

JR Ridinger was a famous businessman who was popular for starting a multibillion dollar business in a 900 sq. ft. house in Greensboro. It eventually became an international company employing more than 800 people in Greensboro and earned around $9 billion in retail sales.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Ridinger's net worth was estimated to be around $300 million. As a businessman, Ridinger succeeded in accumulating a lot of wealth in a brief period of time.

JR Ridinger earned a lot from his career as a businessman (Image via jrridinger/Instagram)

JR and Loren put their NYC condo on sale for $20 million in 2020. Although they reduced the price to $19.5 million, no one has yet come forward to purchase it.

The pair then brought another mansion for $6 million in Greenwich, Connecticut in 2016. They sold the property for $6.85 million in April 2019.

The duo resided in a Greenwich mansion which they purchased for $17.5 million in 2018. The house is spread over around 5.34 acres of land and was listed for sale at $25 million. They were also the owners of a waterfront mansion worth $20 million in Miami.

Everything known about JR Ridinger and Market America

Born on March 17, 1956, JR Ridinger, along with his wife Loren, is known as the founder of Market America. The couple are the owners of the price comparison shopping site, Shop.com.

Market America was founded in 1992 and offers products like household cleaning materials, jewelry, personal care products, auto care, cosmetics, water purifiers, and more. The company operates in around 10 countries, and its annual sales are estimated to be around $1 billion.

Market America bought Shop.com from Bill Gates in 2010, which is a comparison shopping engine provider. It features around 2,000 stores and allows customers to save money on the best deals and coupons. There are also facilities for shipping deals and more.

Loren is the Senior Executive Vice President and the founder of a cosmetics line called Motives, the skincare line Cellular Laboratories, and the solution-oriented product line Fixx Solutions.

