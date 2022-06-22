JTBC launches Peak Time, an idol audition show for groups that have already debuted 

JTBC is all set to hold a brand new global idol audition show, Peak Time, for idol boy groups searching for a stage to perform. The K-Pop boom around the globe has resulted in a sharp increase in aspirants, with thousands wanting in.

Given the heavy competition and demanding lifestyle, very few make it. In South Korea itself, every year, around 30 new boy bands make their debut, but only a few survive. With their new show, JTBC aspires to give aspirants another shot.

JTBC's Peak Time will air in the first half of 2023

On June 20, the production company released two teasers for Peak Time. The videos invited existing boy groups to apply for a chance to participate in the show. According to JTBC, Peak Time focuses on groups who could not taste success due to the pandemic, amongst other difficulties.

JTBC's Peak Time is scheduled to air in the first half of 2023.

In a statement released on June 20, the production house said,

“It‘s an audition program for idol boy groups searching for a stage to perform. We will feature acts that perhaps lost their star power during the pandemic, have gone through a long hiatus, have had a major lineup change, rookies in need of promotion, and others who hope to prove their potential outside of Korea."

A Random Account #Midnight_Guest @random_jsult "Peak Time" by JTBC is the upcoming survival show for male idols who forced to disband bc of company problems, hiatus because of pandemic, or just debuted but need popularity boost etc... (aka nugu boys). No trainees allowed from what i found. "Peak Time" by JTBC is the upcoming survival show for male idols who forced to disband bc of company problems, hiatus because of pandemic, or just debuted but need popularity boost etc... (aka nugu boys). No trainees allowed from what i found.

The team also revealed that the idol show would be headed by experts from various fields such as producing, performing, and visual directing. The participants will receive detailed coaching from world-class experts so that they can compete for a spot at the show.

According to the rules, any Korean male idol group that has already debuted is eligible to apply, and applications are now being accepted through Peak Time's official website and social media accounts.

3410 @jwmsgysh jtbc PEAK TIME for disbanded / underrated boy group... its like Road to Kingdom / The Unit but in team version another upcoming idol survival showjtbc PEAK TIME for disbanded / underrated boy group... its like Road to Kingdom / The Unit but in team version another upcoming idol survival show 👀 jtbc PEAK TIME for disbanded / underrated boy group... its like Road to Kingdom / The Unit but in team version

While idol audition shows are not unique, this show is reportedly the first idol audition show to have teams competing instead of individuals. It is being produced by the creators of Sing Again, JTBC’s hit music show.

Sing Again, which ran for two seasons and was a huge success between 2020 and 2021, gave talented-yet-unknown musicians a chance to make a name for themselves. Sing Again was also one of the first shows to also provide the audience an insight into the participants' creative process, helping the viewers to empathize.

TTP @thetaeprint [INFO] Christmas Tree was used as background music on JTBC’s singing show “Sing Again 2”



Sing Again 2 is responsible for propelling singers such as Lee Seung-yoon, Lee Mu-jin and Jeong Hong-il to stardom/fame



[INFO] Christmas Tree was used as background music on JTBC’s singing show “Sing Again 2”Sing Again 2 is responsible for propelling singers such as Lee Seung-yoon, Lee Mu-jin and Jeong Hong-il to stardom/fame https://t.co/6Ph1GHTpv7

Sing Again's Yoon Hyun-joon, and Ma Gun-young will take on the same roles in Peak Time as the chief producer and producer, respectively.

Meanwhile, the production house is also set to launch an In The Soop spin-off, featuring BTS's V, actors Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik, and rapper Peakboy. Set to air in July via JTBC, the 4-episode series will show the five friends taking a 4-day-3-night vacation together.

