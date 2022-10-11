"Just childish stuff": sMothered fans are shocked as Ashley and Cathy suggest that Samantha quit her job for them

sMothered Season 4 Episode 9 aired on TLC tonight, October 10, at 9 pm ET.

This week, Samantha told her mother and sister that she might have to move back to Florida for her job. She had previously moved to Tennessee for the same job, and her mother had moved with her to take care of the kids. Ashley, too, had followed suit and moved to the new state.

With another move on the horizon, Ashley said that she did not want to shift back to Florida due to financial instability and her kids' education. However, Samantha knew that Ashley wanted to stay with their mother Cathy. Cathy tried to convince Ashley to move in with her, but when she refused, she was forced to choose between her two children.

Samantha wanted her mother to pick her. Ashley, on the other hand, could not imagine being that far away from Cathy, and together the mother-daughter duo decided to ask Samantha to quit her job so they could stay together in Florida as a family.

Taking to social media, sMothered fans claimed that it was crazy to ask someone to quit their job over such a trivial thing, pointing out that Ashley could just stay back in Tennessee.

Ms. Shell @sloyd66 Then Ashley stay! If your mother has obligations to take care of the kids, go or stay. Just childish stuff. Are they for real?! #smothered Then Ashley stay! If your mother has obligations to take care of the kids, go or stay. Just childish stuff. Are they for real?! #smothered

sMothered fans accuse Cathy of "playing favorites"

sMothered fans took to Twitter to slam Ashley and Cathy for wanting Samantha to quit her job. Many felt that Cathy was a bad mother, and blamed her for favoring one child over another. Some also deemed the whole ordeal to be "crazy."

Tammie Crumpton @xxTammie01xx Cathy needs to quit playing favorites between Ashley and Samantha. She’s a bad mama for doing that.. #smothered Cathy needs to quit playing favorites between Ashley and Samantha. She’s a bad mama for doing that.. #smothered

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Cathy and Ashley wanting Samantha to quit her job is crazy! #sMothered Cathy and Ashley wanting Samantha to quit her job is crazy! #sMothered

Alley Cat ♉️ @Lotion4MyASH_ Really!? You’re okay with your sister quitting her job which she needs to support her children as a single mother but you’re fine because you have mommy. SICK. #smothered Really!? You’re okay with your sister quitting her job which she needs to support her children as a single mother but you’re fine because you have mommy. SICK. #smothered

Carda Muva🇬🇩 @_riceli_ I don’t get how they don’t see how this hurts Samantha. Like she is really the black sheep. She literally stormed out and Cathy didn’t move a muscle. #smothered I don’t get how they don’t see how this hurts Samantha. Like she is really the black sheep. She literally stormed out and Cathy didn’t move a muscle. #smothered https://t.co/KeuIZpAlrg

Nina 💛🇨🇻 @Lovee_Ninaax3 They are absolutely crazy to ask Samantha to quit her job! It’s her job!!! #smothered They are absolutely crazy to ask Samantha to quit her job! It’s her job!!! #smothered

Nina 💛🇨🇻 @Lovee_Ninaax3 Ashley did not have to follow her mom to Tennessee! #smothered Ashley did not have to follow her mom to Tennessee! #smothered

Jean Luc Picard @CaptPiccard #smothered

Samantha for the sake of your sanity please gather ur kids and leave these two. Samantha for the sake of your sanity please gather ur kids and leave these two. #smotheredSamantha for the sake of your sanity please gather ur kids and leave these two. https://t.co/vctbJAELTo

Destiny Daley @daley_edu #sMothered asking someone to quit their job so you don’t “break up” the family is breaking up the family ….. @TLC #sMothered asking someone to quit their job so you don’t “break up” the family is breaking up the family ….. @TLC

Nina 💛🇨🇻 @Lovee_Ninaax3 Ashley act like her sister begged her job to make her move back to Florida #smothered Ashley act like her sister begged her job to make her move back to Florida #smothered

Bojangles Bananas 🇸🇴🇾🇪🇵🇸 @Bojanglesbanana Cmon Cathy, this is the position you want to be in. This is how you raised them. Fighting for your attention. #smothered Cmon Cathy, this is the position you want to be in. This is how you raised them. Fighting for your attention. #smothered https://t.co/hn2Mu1hYVV

Stephanie perry @Stephan96985849 #smothered Cathy makes a difference between her daughters. She seriously should treat Samantha like she does Ashley. Ashley is a spoiled brat. GROW UP!!!! #smothered Cathy makes a difference between her daughters. She seriously should treat Samantha like she does Ashley. Ashley is a spoiled brat. GROW UP!!!!

Shawna @AuntieBubba322 Ashley & Samantha fighting over their mother like they are two 4 years old should have been stopped when it started not having Cathy going along with it & making things worse!! #smothered Ashley & Samantha fighting over their mother like they are two 4 years old should have been stopped when it started not having Cathy going along with it & making things worse!! #smothered

A recap of sMothered Season 4 Episode 8

Last week on sMothered, mother-daughter duo Sunhe and Angelica took a bath together in the same bathtub because it was a "spiritual connector" for them. Angelica also told Sunhe that Jason wanted her to move out. Although Sunhe suggested that they move in together in an apartment without Jason, Angelica wasn't completely on board since she wanted things to work out with Jason.

She organized a dinner so that Jason and Sunhe could reach common ground. Jason confessed that his relationship with Angelica was affected because of Sunhe, adding that he did not know what to do with the situation anymore. When Sunhe told Jason that she and her daughter might move in together and leave him alone, Angelica did not object to the proposal, thereby hurting Jason.

Laura and Lauren tried to put together a stroller after their baby shower party. Lauren told others that Laura had put together a drag show for the baby shower party, which according to Lisa, ruined the whole celebration.

Lisa asked the couple to move into their house after the baby was born, but Laura wanted time with the baby herself. Lisa did not like her daughter-in-law establishing such boundaries.

The episode description read:

"When Lauren goes into labour, Lisa stays right by her side, much to Laura Leigh's dismay. Cher keeps a big secret from Dawn that could change their future. Shay and Angie have a painful argument. Sunhe gives Jason a serious ultimatum."

While hanging out with her friend Bridgette in the bathtub, Shay revealed that she did not get along well with her mother, and planned to move out of the house. However, she also admitted that Angie would be upset with her after hearing the news.

Later on, Angie angered Shay when she shared stories of Chase (Shay's former name), and claimed that she "mourned" the person Shay previously was.

sMothered airs every Monday on TLC at 9 pm ET.

