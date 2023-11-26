“Just collab”: Fans react as BTS V reveals his favorite track from Jungkook’s GOLDEN album and vibes to “Please Don’t Change”

BTS V, who is also known by his birth name Kim Taehyung, came online on the Weverse platform for a live stream on November 26, 2023. During the live stream, the BTS ARMY who had speculated that V had shaved his head for his upcoming enlistment were relieved to see otherwise. The speculations ran amuck on the morning of November 26 due to V's Instagram story that showed hair lying on the floor.

After having a tumultuous day, the ARMY heaved a sigh of relief as Taehyung came online. However, what made the fans leap with joy was when the Layover singer-songwriter revealed his favorite track Please Don't Change from Jungkook's album GOLDEN. As fans rejoiced they tweeted on X expressing their wish for a subunit between the two singers for the millionth time and wrote, "Just collab."

"Please listen to it": BTS V requests ARMYs to stream Jungkook's latest remix of "3D" with Justin Timberlake

On November 24, 2023, HYBE released another remix of Jungkook's 3D which features American singer Justin Timberlake. It's hardly unexpected that a number of Jungkook's songs have been republished as remixes with new musicians, considering the worldwide phenomenon he is.

However, because of Justin Timberlake's purported stance on the ongoing Israel-Palestine crisis, the most recent partnership sparked a contentious internet debate.

Hence, several BTS ARMY expressed their rage against the remix and urged others to not stream the song, as per the tweet by @LEKIKI18.

However, during the Weverse live on November 26, 2023, BTS V aka Kim Taehyung, expressed his wholehearted support and admiration for the song 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) and its latest rendition with Hollywood's iconic singer Justin Timberlake.

Taehyung mentioned that the remixed version of the song is extremely catchy and exciting to listen to while driving and requested the ARMYs to give it a listen. He further stated that he listened to the latest remix of 3D as soon as it was released. He said,

"This song is really exciting to listen to while driving and Jungkook, he released "3D" with justin timberlake, please listen to it. I listened to it as soon as it came out."

In a similar vein, BTS V then mentioned that his favorite track from the worldwide popular album GOLDEN is Please Don't Change (feat. DJ Snake). The well-acclaimed debut solo album of Jungkook was released on November 3, 2023, and has been a constant hit. On the day of its release, the album swiftly occupied the top eight ranks in the US iTunes Chart, creating history as usual.

The album has eleven tracks that are written and produced by various Hollywood music stalwarts such as Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, and more. In addition, fans expressed their love and support vehemently towards the songs from the album. Nevertheless, during the Weverse live, fans were thrilled to watch BTS V do a little dance as he vibed to the track Please Don't Change.

Fans immediately rushed to X and went feral as they expressed their overwhelming happiness. The BTS ARMY has forever wanted a "Taekook subunit"—a moniker derived by fans from Jungkook and Taehyung's names—hence this instance from the Rainy Days singer's Weverse live made them leap with joy.

They tweeted on X, "The company isn’t giving us subunit..but tae is giving us subunit in every live."

Meanwhile, the BTS ARMY was relieved to see that BTS V hadn't shaved his head ahead of his mandatory conscription. As announced by HYBE Corporation on November 22, 2023, the singer has already started his process for his military enlistment along with his members—Kim Namjoon, Park Jimin, and Jeon Jungkook.