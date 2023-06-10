On May 8, 2023, BLACKPINK's Rose took to Instagram to post about her recent New York visit by revealing a series of images that showcased her time in the city. While fans didn't think much of it in the beginning, the first picture of the thread saw the idol working in a recording studio has recently garnered attention. Many brought up the fact that the British singer Zayn Malik was also spotted in New York City around the same time while working on his upcoming album.

Upon realizing the same, fans couldn't help but put the two together and hope for a possible collaboration resulting out of the same. However, fans also pointed out that recently Zayn Malik's manager, Nicola Carson, started to follow Rose on Instagram, which only fueled the rumors.

Given BLACKPINK's global influence and exposure, along with their increasing collaboration with Western artists, fans find the collaboration to be a plausible event.

jj⚘ @chaelisagrande please i rlly hope that rosé x zayn rumor is true…. like just imagine the VOCALS on that song please i rlly hope that rosé x zayn rumor is true…. like just imagine the VOCALS on that song

Fans are excited as they hope for the possible collaboration between BLACKPINK's Rose and Zayn Malik

BLINKs, who are up-to-date with BLACKPINK's schedule, wouldn't be surprised if Rose spent the end of March and the beginning of April in New York City. Her visit was to attend the partnership event between the Sulwhasoo and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Given that the idol is the global brand ambassador of the luxury skincare brand, she was spotted at the event looking stunning as ever.

As fans continued to swoon over her "main-character" aura at the event, they were awaiting a few behind-the-scene pictures from the idol, which she posted a few weeks later on Instagram. While fans acknowledged her photo at a recording studio, the recent reveal that Zayn Malik was and still is in New York, made fans conclude that the two artists were in the same city simultaneously.

While collaboration rumors with such a vague event might be seen as a stretch, fans justify their statement by pointing that Zayn Malik's manager recently started to follow Rose on Instagram. Since she's the only BLACKPINK member that his manager followed, fans believe that it's a collaboration between her and Zayn. As such, fans think that this Instagram follow is a hint to the fans regarding the upcoming collaboration.

ℛ. @roseychive zayn’s manager is following rosé HOLD UP zayn’s manager is following rosé HOLD UP https://t.co/cjSIRfDDqo

cee @CYPHERPlNKS plss i need the zayn × rosé collab to restore my sanity and will to live. just look at the material right there plss i need the zayn × rosé collab to restore my sanity and will to live. just look at the material right there https://t.co/e17cTv6jxt

ana⁷ 💛 SAW BLACKPINK @vantelalisa_ if the rosé x zayn collab ends up being false i’m if the rosé x zayn collab ends up being false i’m 💀🔪 https://t.co/htPfUF2mR8

K @heyzihere Leaks Nation @leaksnation_ Zayn x Rose Zayn x Rose ok but they would KILL a collab like my girl rose can SING i mean imagine Zayn’s vocals and rosé’s vocals together OH LORD HAVE MERCY twitter.com/leaksnation_/s… ok but they would KILL a collab like my girl rose can SING i mean imagine Zayn’s vocals and rosé’s vocals together OH LORD HAVE MERCY twitter.com/leaksnation_/s…

recordbreakerRosé @artistrosiee I hope this zayn X Rosé Collab is not fake. Rosé DESERVES the best things now. I hope this zayn X Rosé Collab is not fake. Rosé DESERVES the best things now.

ZJM Crave @ZJMCRAVE a collab between zayn and rosé??? oh we’re here for it a collab between zayn and rosé??? oh we’re here for it https://t.co/S3meEvTgUm

⌁ @dramaturgicall no bc rosé and zayn would sound so heavenly together no bc rosé and zayn would sound so heavenly together

R @flower64130174 I will only believe when I see it now come on rosé and zayn drop the song I will only believe when I see it now come on rosé and zayn drop the song https://t.co/temghwcxke

Soon after the news hit the internet, fans couldn't quite hold their excitement. Since BLACKPINK has collaborated with Western artists like Selena Gomez previously, fans have been raising their hopes for the collaboration between Rose and Zayn Malik to come true. Moreover, they have also flooded Twitter and other social media platforms expressing how much they would love the collaboration to come to fruition. While there hasn't been any confirmation or denial from either artists, fans are desperately expecting for an announcement to confirm the collaboration.

