"Just lagging, needs better wifi": Woman frozen in street TikTok video sparks wild reactions online

A viral video of an unidentified woman frozen mid-stride in the middle of a street is making its rounds online, leaving netizens baffled. The bizarre footage was shared on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, by TikTok guest user @unknown1575489, with an on-screen caption reading, "She was like that for a minute before."

"Why is she frozen? Bruh, I'm trippin,'" added the bewildered man filming the video.

The clip shows a Snapchat recording of a blonde woman dressed in a black top and white pants standing completely still on a pavement somewhere in the United Kingdom. She remains frozen mid-stride, with arms hanging awkwardly for several seconds before she resumes walking normally.

The video has garnered over 5.3 million views and over 500,000 likes. The original poster called her an "NPC," i.e. Non-Playable Characters in a game, who are coded to give predetermined answers and perform fixed tasks. Several times in a game, these characters tend to behave in a robotic or glitchy manner. Of late, NPC is also being used as a slang for referring to someone behaving likewise.

As the video spread, netizens gave their hilarious take on why the woman appeared to be frozen.

A comment reacting to the video (Image via YouTube/ @bradbirco90)

Woman frozen mid-stride in TikTok video garners humorous reactions

As the footage showing the frozen woman spiraled, internet users were quick to share sarcastic quips online. Some others wondered why the man was filming a random woman on the street.

From glitches in the simulation to playing statues, here are some wild comments seen on social media:

A comment reacting to the video (Image via YouTube/ @ak1920)

A comment reacting to the video (Image via YouTube/ @kingslayer2999)

A comment reacting to the video (Image via YouTube/ @knuteboy3778)

A comment reacting to the video (Image via YouTube/ @)TheDigitalPillars)

A comment reacting to the video (Image via YouTube/ @gens954)

A comment reacting to the video (Image via YouTube/ @cynthiaphelan2881)

A comment reacting to the video (Image via YouTube/ @goodthoughts8673)

A comment reacting to the video (Image via YouTube/ @yoshitodo3171)

A comment reacting to the video (Image via YouTube/ @ahmed-ed4sd)

A comment reacting to the video (Image via YouTube/ @dickrichard4674)

A comment reacting to the video (Image via YouTube/ @stephaniesunshineproulx369)

A comment reacting to the video (Image via YouTube/ @JuanMArtinez-df1lc)

A comment reacting to the video (Image via YouTube/ @lunarapartmentservices2293)

A comment reacting to the video (Image via YouTube/ @vincentbugalia3858)

A comment reacting to the video (Image via YouTube/ @patrickowens7418)

A comment reacting to the video (Image via YouTube/ @wirelessaeon)

The on-screen caption in the TikTok video suggests the woman was standing still as a statue for almost a minute before it was filmed. While at first glance the clip left many confounded, several users wondered if it was a clever edit to look like the woman was frozen.

Others suggested that the woman was in on the whole act and just playing her role to get attention online.