"Rhea Ripley next" - Twitter reacts to TikTok banning Roman Reigns' account having 1.3 million followers

The WWE Universe has reacted to TikTok banning Roman Reigns' account.

The Tribal Chief is going through a rough patch. It began with a massive loss at Night of Champions, followed by The Usos turning on him. Jimmy and Jey Uso then beat Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Money in The Bank Premium Live Event.

In another major setback, Roman Reigns' TikTok handle, boasting 1.3 million followers, was recently banned. The sudden banning of Reigns' account was met with various reactions on Twitter.

Roman Reigns is still the biggest star in all of WWE

Despite his recent setbacks, The Head of the Table is still the biggest name in WWE. He has been holding the Universal title for more than 1000 days and is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Reigns' heel turn in 2020 was a massive turning point in his career, and he hasn't looked back ever since.

Back in 2021, Roman Reigns spoke with NY Sports and opened up about his character while taking a dig at John Cena:

“I think I’ve absolutely changed up the dynamic of the top guy. Being the face of WWE, and the way I’ve displayed it and the way that we’ve betrayed it. As opposed to lying about it and being this superman, bulletproof character who’s got these flamboyant colors on. And come running out to the ring [and] everything’s happy go lucky and saying a whole bunch of stuff with this loud charisma that doesn’t really make that much sense, but sounded good because he had great energy.” [H/T Essentially Sports]

Reigns is hands down the most popular wrestler in the world today. He is the face of the biggest wrestling promotion and boasts a huge fan following. Reigns' heel turn has done wonders for his career, and he's bound to go down as one of the greatest to ever step foot in the squared circle.

As for TikTok banning The Tribal Chief, it seems one of WWE's videos shared on his handle could've been the reason.

WWE's videos mostly tend to feature superstars beating the tar out of each other. It's highly likely that TikTok found one such video offensive enough to ban Reigns from the social media site.

