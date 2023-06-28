"Justin was phenomenal!!!": Justin Jackson's tap dance audition on AGT season 18 leaves fans in awe

Popular reality competition series America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It documented a new set of contestants and acts participating in the fifth round of auditions of the competition. They hopes to impress the judges to advance to the next round, and while some were successful, others failed to make a mark.

On this week's episode of AGT, Justin Jackson tap-danced his way to the judges' and viewers' hearts with his performance. The contestant mesmerized everyone with his skills and was emotional as he received a standing ovation. Fans at home loved watching his performance, showering him with love. One tweeted:

The hit NBC series has aired several successful seasons and franchises and continues to increase in popularity with each installment. Over the years, the show has seen many contestants debuting on stage and making it big in the industry with sold-out concerts, appearances, and amassing a large fan base.

Season 18 of the competition saw the contestants perform in front of the legendary judging panel - Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel.

Justin Jackson tap dances his way on AGT season 18

Tonight's episode of AGT saw host Terry Crews welcome new contestants for the fifth audition rounds. Throughout the evening, many acts delivered a variety of talent from all over the world in hopes of impressing viewers. Some left the judges stunned, while others failed to deliver their best and headed home.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Auditions 5, reads:

"The auditions continue as a variety of acts featuring contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize; the golden buzzer allows a lucky act the chance to go directly to the live shows to compete for America's vote."

The second half of the AGT episode saw tap dancer Justin Jackson perform on stage. The contestant is a tap artist from Montreal, Canada. The talent show isn't his first tryst with public dancing as he has previously made several appearances, including the Canadian show Bon Matin, and was also a finalist on Revolution TVA.

The 33-year-old tap dancer introduced himself to the judges. When Sofia asked what made him choose the rare art, Justin revealed that he used to mimic dance moves from award shows in his room, and the art "always stuck" with him. His dream was to have his own show in Las Vegas.

For his performance on AGT, Justin delivered incredible tap dance moves, leaving a whole auditorium of audience really excited. His immaculate moves, facial expressions, attitude, and taps left a strong impression on the judges. He also continued his performance right in front of the judges on a heightened platform, leaving them stunned.

Justin received a standing ovation from all the judges and the live audience, which made him really emotional. Sofia loved his dance moves, and stated that he made tap dancing "s**y, funny and modern." Howie termed him lovable and entertaining, while Heidi wanted to see more of him.

Simon called the contestant really special and assured him that great things were going to happen for him after his auditions airs on television. The AGT judges then gave their approval, sending Justin to the next round.

Fans love Justin's performance on AGT season 18

Fans took to social media to express their opinions on Justin's performance. They loved his act and complimented his tap dancing skills. Check out what they have to say.

Fans felt that he deserved to move foward. Check it out.

Season 18 of AGT aired an interesting episode that featured many talented contestants. The coming weeks will see more participants making their debut on the stage and giving it their all to be selected to perform in the next round. Viewers will have to wait and see what's in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to next week's episode on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

