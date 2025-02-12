Jym Ganahl health issues explored as beloved NBC4 meteorologist dies at 76

WSYX television meteorologist Jym Ganahl has died, aged 76. His family shared that he passed away on February 3 from natural causes, as per Yahoo! News. Before his death, the journalist had been suffering from medical conditions including a hospitalization for atrial fibrillation.

Jym Ganahl’s passing was announced to the public on Tuesday, February 11. The cause of death was not made public at the time of writing this article.

The weatherman began his career in Iowa but ended up working at WCMH-TV (NBC4) in 1979. He held the position of chief meteorologist of the station until he retired.

Back in 2019, he was admitted to the OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital for atrial fibrillation. According to the American Heart Association, those suffering from the same experience of an irregular heartbeat can lead to blood clots, heart failure, stroke, and other heart-related complications.

In 2013, Jym Ganahl was also diagnosed with heart failure, subsequently leading to him spending time in intensive care.

Jym Ganahl was part of the NBC4 family for 37 years before retiring

As per Yahoo! News, at the young age of 17, Jym Ganahl began studying weather and went on to graduate from the University of Northern Iowa in 1970. After graduating, he worked at KWWL-TV in Waterloo, Iowa. He then joined the NBC4 news outlet where he reported on the infamous blizzard of 1978. He also appeared on the Doug, Mona, Jimmy and Jym show alongside news anchors Doug Adair, Mona Scott, and sports anchor Jimmy Crum.

Once he retired in 2016 from the same, he returned on air with WSYX (ABC6) purely out of boredom. He mostly did forecasts but also covered the noon news on weekdays, and filled in occasionally on other shows.

Jym Ganahl also worked on the ABC 6/FOX 28 team in 2017.

Apart from being a well-known meteorologist, Jym Ganahal served in the U.S. Army and won several awards for the same, including the Spirit and Honor Medal and the #1 Marksman Award. During his tenure, he worked in flight operations with the National Guard helicopter unit.

The weatherman also taught science to middle school students at St. Agatha Catholic School for three years while taking on the job of a meteorologist during the night. He went on to teach science to gifted students at Ohio Wesleyan University. As per Yahoo! News, he once said in an interview:

“I would tell everyone, make sure you do something that you like. Every day will be fun. Money has to not matter at all. It’s the only way you can [have a career like his] and have a happy life. You can’t contradict or fight it. And make sure you’re not one-dimensional.”

Jym Ganahal was a man of varied interests. He was also cast in the play Tecumseh in Chillicothe, Ohio. He was part of the Shadowbox Live theater ensemble as well.

While discussing his health with his Facebook followers, he said back in 2019:

“My first relapse of heart failure in 6 years triggered by sudden appearance of AFIB for first time ever. Extracted 3700 cc of fluid from lungs. Finally, one the diet I should have been doing and many of you encouraged me to do. Down 23 lbs. Could not even walk with a walker after release from hospital so spent couple of days with my daughter. Home now and walking without walker at all.”

Jym Ganahl is survived by his two daughters and seven grandchildren.

