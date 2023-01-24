K-netizens react as Park So-dam reveals downright malicious DMs by a co-star’s toxic fan

Park So-dam recently took matters into her own hands and decided to expose a toxic fan who sent her hateful messages on Instagram.

The Record of Youth actress posted screenshots and replied calmly on her Instagram story on January 22, 2023. The messages showed that the user kept sending her abusive messages since September 2020.

The person who first commented on her looks said that she was “enjoying herself” as she was co-starring with a particular male lead. They also added that they had stopped watching the show because of the actress. In the latest message, the user said atrocious things about her health.

Park So-dam responded in a cool manner with the following text on her Instagram story:

“Hello, thank you for personally visiting my Instagram account in the new year. I’ll continue to promote more actively. I’ll save these messages, though! Have yourself a happy new year! I would like to live a long and healthy life, by the way.”

The 31-year-old actress was praised by Korean netizens on the platform theqoo, where the post uploaded 112k views and over 700 comments. Apart from praising, they also condemned the actions of the user who sent the messages to the actress

Netizens believe an obsessive Park Bo-gum fan texted Park So-dam hateful comments on Instagram

Park So-dam became famous and earned global fame after the release of Bong Joon-ho's internationally acclaimed film Parasite (2019) and the 2020 romance drama Record of Youth. After recovering from her thyroid cancer treatment, the actress will mark her return to the industry with her upcoming movie Phantom. However, it seems that the actress has gone through some tumultuous times since she revealed screenshots of malicious DMs sent to her.

On Sunday, the Parasite actress posted a screenshot of her Instagram DM with a toxic fan text saying hateful things to her. The person mentioned they were a fan of a particular actor, one with whom Park So-dam co-starred.

However, the actress blurred the actor’s name in her story. The latest message, which was sent to her on Sunday at 10.48 pm KST, read:

"I wish the cancer would’ve spread. Should’ve died. You’re hideous and don’t deserve to be an actress. Tsk tsk."

Meanwhile, messages from two years ago, dated September 19 and 30, 2020, respectively, stated:

"I’m [blurred]’s fan but I still don’t watch the show because of you, you hideous b*tch. Haha. Your face is seriously sh*t. I can’t believe you’re the female lead with a face like that. Have some decency. LMAO. You’d rather deal with the hate, huh? Because [blurred] is the male lead, right? Enjoying yourself? HAHA. What a time to be alive."

"You’re too f*cking ugly to be a female lead. LOL. But I get it, co-starring with [blurred] would’ve made me greedy, too. Haha. You must think Parasite made you the sh*t. But remember that the internet hates you. Come to your senses. Even [blurred]’s fans have given up on the show. Pffft."

Taking to the theqoo platform, Korean netizens believed that the particular actor mentioned in the toxic fan's messages to be Park Bo-gum, who starred alongside Park So-dam in Record of Youth.

In addition, they complimented the actress for keeping the screenshots safe so that she can make a legal case against the user in the future.

In recent news, Park So-dam opened up about the struggles she faced while filming Phantom. During the movie's production, the actress shared that she assumed she was burnt out when she felt tired. It was after getting a medical check-up that she discovered she had thyroid cancer.

