Kara Santorelli car accident: Tributes pour in as GoFundMe raises more than $22,000 for 18-year old TikToker

An 18-year-old high school student, Kara Santorelli, recently died after being met with an accident when a Chevrolet Sedan collided with her vehicle at the intersection of U.S. Highway 29 and Quintette Road. The driver of the other vehicle was also killed in the accident, but his identity is yet to be revealed.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident happened on March 17 at around 1 a.m. Kara was inside her Nissan SUV and the other vehicle caught fire, leaving no way out for both of them and causing their deaths.

Before her death, Kara shared a video on TikTok where she was spotted inside a vehicle and the caption stated:

"When they try call me a bad driver but I've never hit a person or an actual car."

Camilita🇩🇴 @camilaladominik Kara santorelli is the definition of evil eye after posting on social media, rest in peace she was so young Kara santorelli is the definition of evil eye after posting on social media, rest in peace she was so young

GoFundMe page launched for Kara Santorelli

Following Kara Santorelli's death, her family launched a GoFundMe page to collect funds for her funeral. The page mentioned that Kara had the most beautiful smile and the sweetest soul and that she was close to all those who knew her.

The page further revealed that she was a student at Northview High School and was about to graduate in May this year. The description stated:

"Kara loved spending time at the beach or on the boat and with friends and family. Kara worked at the local restaurant, Jimmy's Grill, in Molino. She will be greatly missed."

The page aimed to collect $5,000 and donations worth $22,244 have been made so far.

Netizens pay tribute on social media

Kara Santorelli was only 18 years old at the time of death and this led to a lineup of tributes from the public on different social media platforms:

Image via Northview High School/Facebook

Image via Northview High School/Facebook

Image via Northview High School/Facebook

Image via Northview High School/Facebook

Image via Northview High School/Facebook

Image via Northview High School/Facebook

Image via Northview High School/Facebook

Image via Northview High School/Facebook

Image via Northview High School/Facebook

Image via Northview High School/Facebook

Northview High School also expressed their grief over Kara's death and shared a statement on Facebook where they wrote:

"Today, with sad hearts, we welcome back our students after spring break. We are deeply sorry for the tragic loss of our senior Kara Santorelli. We hold tight to beautiful memories that she had left with us. Her beautiful and kind spirit will continue to be in the hearts of her friends and classmates."

Her aunt Gina Southard also expressed her grief on Facebook, saying that "a little piece" of her heart died when she found out that her niece went to heaven.

Jimmy's Grill also paid tribute to Santorelli on Facebook and wrote that she used to brighten up the day of the customers and coworkers. The restaurant stated that they will always remember her and that she could put a smile on everyone's face even if someone was going through a rough phase.

A Celebration of Life was also held at Pensacola Beach on the morning of March 25. The same day, the sunrise service was organized at Park West on Fort Pickens Road at 6:30 a.m.

Poll : 0 votes