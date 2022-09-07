Kard's BM breaks clothing stereotypes for Balenciaga's campaign

Male K-pop idols have been leading the movement for gender-neutral fashion, and Kard's BM was the latest to join in. Kard's BM pleasantly surprised everyone when he wore a tube top for a Balenciaga campaign.

K-pop idols have been highly vocal about fluid fashion choices, which has had significant repercussions worldwide. As these groups exercise a massive influence on their fanbases, responsible statements, such as that of gender-neutral sartorial choices, only go on to shatter age-old stereotypes related to the obsolete binary of gender. Fanbases are motivated to dress up as per their own wishes instead of adhering to the traditions of gender-specific clothing.

The black tube top emphasized his well-defined shoulders, and the top was paired well with a pair of black trousers and a signature Balenciaga belt. He added a black bag and sleek black glasses that made the outfit look minimalistic and classy.

Several male K-pop Idols have previously rocked the gender-neutral fashion

Many male K-pop idols have been at the helm of bringing about a revolution in the world of fashion with their outfit styles and choices. Notably, BTS' V gained attention for wearing a pearl neckpiece, while the entire rap line of BTS was also praised for rocking skirts in photoshoots.

Similarly, VICTON's Hanse wore an off-the-shoulder cardigan with a beret and a pearl neckpiece. Interestingly, Taemin and Kai both started the trend of male crop tops in K-pop. Super junior's Heechul has also cross-dressed several times and appeared on variety shows like Lipstick Prince to normalize make-up for men.

2AM's Jo Kwon's efforts to participate in drag musicals have been lauded, and he has been speaking up against homophobia on social media.

Kard's BM has had a history of shattering stereotypes

Kard's BM has always used his influence to break barriers, right from debuting in a mixed-gender K-pop group at a time when the entire K-pop scene was filled with all-boy and all-girl groups to breaking taboos associated with Breast Cancer by forming a gang of men called the Big Tiddie Committee and introduced BTG (Big Tiddie Gang) merchandise for sale, the proceeds of which go to the Breast Cancer Association.

Kard's BM has also used his role as a podcast host to speak out against issues related to the patriarchy.

The look in his recent campaign is yet another example of him advocating for gender neutrality in fashion.

Meanwhile, Kard's BM has been busy promoting his solo projects while the group is on a semi-hiatus with J.Seph serving in the military. BM released two singles called Strangers and Bad Intentions, and the latter is a B side track.

The Strangers single album will arrive approximately six months after the stand-alone track, Lost In Euphoria (LIE), was released in late January. Co-written and co-composed by the singer-rapper himself, that song was a follow-up to last July's EP "triple single" project, The First Statement.

The release included songs 13IVI and Body Movin, as well as the Korean version of his debut single Broken Me.

For their album Re:, Kard will embark on their South American tour after J.Seph's release from the military.

