“Karma went too quick”: Netizens shocked as Florida mother’s car with two kids inside caught fire as she shoplifted at Orlando retail store

A mother of two kids from Florida was shoplifting inside a department store when her car caught fire with the two children trapped inside. As per reports, the suspect's name is Alice Moore and she is 24 years old. The robbery incident happened at the Dillard's department store at the Oviedo Mall on May 26, 2023.

Alice has already been arrested on May 31, 2023, and charges of aggravated child neglect and arson, along with petty theft and battery, have been imposed on her. She was taken to the Seminole County Jail and is being held on a $48,000 bond.

While the news has gone viral on social media platforms, the public has reacted to the incident. One of them said that karma reacted quickly and extremely.

Netizens react to the woman's car burning outside the department store in Florida

Alice Moore's car was burning outside the Dillard's department store in Florida while she was shoplifting inside. The police revealed that the car was destroyed in the fire, and one of the kids suffered burns to the face and ears. As soon as the news went viral, netizens reacted to it on Twitter.

Alice first arrived outside the store along with her kids, parked her car, and was accompanied by a man as she walked inside. She reportedly started to steal items inside, but the identity of the individual who was with her has yet to be disclosed.

She came out of the store after an hour and discovered that her car had caught fire. The cause of the fire remains unknown. Alice reportedly dropped everything she took inside the store and rushed towards the car. Eyewitnesses who saw the car burning also ran to the spot and tried to save the kids who were inside the car.

A video of the burning car was also captured on a camera equipped at the parking lot. It shows the back windows and front windshield of the car shattering while flames and smoke come out of the vehicle.

Florida has witnessed an increase in shoplifting incidents since the beginning of 2023

The latest shoplifting incident at the Dillard's department store is not the first in Florida. Back in April 2023, a woman named Suhayra Whitley was arrested for being involved in shoplifting over the years across South Florida.

The arrest of Whitley happened after a shoplifting incident at a Pubix in Coconut Creek in 2022, and while the cops were investigating the matter, they went to the residence of a man named Joel Almonte after finding evidence of him driving his Dodge Caravan from the shop.

Police reports revealed that Whitley was Almonte's ex-girlfriend, and the latter stated that they have been shoplifting from different stores since 2019 and returning the products for gift cards. They then sold the gift cards at pawn shops for cash and used them to purchase drugs.

In another instance, a man named Alexander Owen Manina reportedly used a stroller with a fake baby doll to steal merchandise at a Walmart store. However, he was caught in a parking lot and arrested.

According to the Flagler Beach Police Department, shoplifting incidents have increased in Florida since 2021, and the number was higher in 2022. A few shop owners also revealed that they deal with such incidents daily.

