Katie Gallagher GoFundMe raises over $30,000 as fashion designer’s death ruled as homicide

A well-known New York fashion designer named Katie Gallagher was found dead on July 24, 2022. Authorities mentioned that her death is currently being treated as a homicide case. The 35-year-old designer is a prominent name in the fashion industry, and her clothes have been worn by several celebrities, including Lady Gaga, Kourtney Kardashian, Rita Ora, and Laverne Cox.

It took authorities around eight months to declare Katie Gallagher’s death as a homicide after her lifeless body was recovered from her Manhattan apartment last year. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched by her family to contribute to her legacy fund. The fundraiser has aimed to raise $50,000 and has already raised $30,795. More than 220 individuals have donated to this fund.

Prominent fashion designer Katie Gallagher was found dead at her apartment in Manhattan in July 2022. As per CBS News, Gallagher had “no obvious signs of trauma.” According to the medical examiner’s office, she had a cocktail of drugs in her system, including fentanyl. On Friday, the New York Police Department confirmed that Katie’s death was a homicide. They, however, haven’t made any arrests yet.

Authorities are yet to discover how the drugs got into her system, and whether there was a robbery at her place on the day of the crime.

As per NBC New York, her obituary read:

“As a child, she was drawn to the woods, mixing potions and playing there with her sisters. Animals were drawn to her gentle and calm demeanor. She could talk to them and once even touched a deer in the stillness of the trees.”

Authorities are trying to discover whether she was dating anybody during the time of her death. In 2010, Katie Gallagher was rumored to be in a relationship with a Russian graphic designer named Nikolay Saveliev. Shortly after her tragic demise, Saveliev told Vogue:

“She was obsessed with really technical pattern making; that was something that she became really proud of, so she spent a lot of time researching Balenciaga and Pierre Cardin patterns. She didn’t want to build anything that was traditional tailoring in any way, she wanted always to subvert it.”

Police are trying to find out whether she was robbed after being drugged

Katie Gallagher’s family has launched a GoFundMe page to raise funds that will be used as seed money for her foundation that will preserve her legacy. The fundraiser post read:

“The funds raised here will first be used to ensure that Katie’s latest work is finished and seen in a celebration of her life and work later this year in her beloved NYC.”

According to a GoFundMe fundraiser post, during her death, Katie was working on her 27th collection. 26 of her collections have already premiered during Paris Fashion Week and London Fashion Week.

Police are currently trying to unearth the course of events that usually take place in cases where drugged victims end up getting robbed, injured, or even dead.

Gallagher’s family released a statement where they said:

“When we think about the callous disregard for her life and all that she would have done or could have done had this not happened, our hearts break all over again.”

Police have further urged anyone with any information regarding Katie’s possible homicide to come forward and contact the authorities. They have also ensured that the calls stay confidential.

