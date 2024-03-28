Kayla Alery charges explored as Las Vegas Carpet installer fatally shot in ‘Random shooting’

Las Vegas police have arrested Kayla Alery, a 27-year-old woman, in connection with the shooting of a carpet cleaner at a Fort Apache apartment complex on March 26. The incident was described as random by authorities.

Alery now faces serious charges, including open murder with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, and other felonies, along with battery by a prisoner.

The incident unfolded around 4:06 p.m. when police responded to reports of gunfire at the apartment complex on S. Fort Apache Road. They found Raul Cardoza, 41, near a van, suffering from gunshot wounds. Cardoza tragically succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to University Medical Center Hospital.

Kayla Alery Arrested in Fatal Shooting at Ft. Apache Apartment Complex

The incident resulted in the death of 41-year-old Raul Cardoza, who was found with a gunshot wound in his van near the entrance of the complex on S. Ft. Apache Road, between Spring Mountain and Twain.

According to Lieutenant Jason Johannson, investigators determined that Cardoza was present at the complex to provide an estimate to a resident, who was shot while seated in his van. Alery allegedly fired a single shot at Cardoza without any prior interaction between them.

Witnesses described the assailant as an individual in dark clothing with facial and neck tattoos, who then fled the scene on foot. Patrol officers quickly located and apprehended Alery nearby, where she was found in possession of a firearm.

Further details from the investigation revealed that Alery appeared to be burglarizing vehicles within the apartment complex, despite not being a resident there. Las Vegas Metro Police have charged Alery with open murder with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, and several other felony charges, as well as battery by a prisoner.

Kayla Alery, the suspect arrested in connection with the fatal shooting at the Ft. Apache apartment complex, was released from prison in December after serving time for two arson-related charges. Previous charges against Alery include domestic battery and grand larceny.

“This appears to be a random shooting,” emphasized Lieutenant Jason Johannson regarding the incident.

Alery is facing the latest charges related to the shooting and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, March 28.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can get in touch with the LVMPD Homicide Section by email at [email protected] or by phone at 702-828-3521.