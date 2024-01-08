What happened to Tenisha Butler? Maryland man arrested as wife fatally shot outside grocery store

Tenisha Butler, a member of the Urbana, Maryland, community lost her life in a devastating incident on Saturday, January 6. She was fatally shot outside the Giant Food at 3530 Sugarloaf Parkway.

The suspect was identified as the victim's estranged husband, Frederick Owusu Sakyi, a 33-year-old resident of Walkersville, Maryland. Sayki was apprehended later that evening.

As per News4, the deputies rushed to the scene just after 11 pm, following reports of the shooting. The Sheriff's Office later confirmed that Tenisha Butler was an employee at Giant Food, where she was gunned down. This area is a well-known shopping center, filled with restaurants and multiple businesses.

Expand Tweet

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office clarified the situation in a social media post, stating,

"At approximately 11:11 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the Urbana Giant located at 3530 Sugarloaf Parkway for a shooting."

Tenisha Butler and her estranged husband are going through a divorce

As per NBC Washington, Tenisha Butler and Frederick Owusu Sakyi were going through a difficult divorce. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office confirmed to the outlet that there are previous instances of protective orders and that Sakyi was reported for stalking the victim.

"The initial investigation found that Sakyi was the estranged husband of the victim and that they are currently going through a divorce. Additionally, there is a history of protective orders and stalking by Sakyi."

The investigation is still ongoing, but there's a chance that the security cameras at the shopping center recorded what happened. Todd Wivell, the spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said,

“A lot of witnesses let us know that the suspect had fled in a vehicle. We had neighbors coming out throughout the night saying, ‘I have a Ring camera. If you need it you can use it.’”

Expand Tweet

Wivell explained that, within three hours, the authorities were able to track down Frederick Owusu Sakyi. He was found in Columbia, Maryland. The Frederick County Office collaborated with the Howard County Police Department to pick him up.

Deputies found a handgun on the front seat and an assault rifle on the back seat of Sakyi’s vehicle.

Giant Food released a statement in connection to Tenisha Butler case

Giant Food, in a statement, expressed deep sorrow, confirming the incident that unfolded after store hours. The statement read,

"A little after 11 p.m., after store closing, there was a shooting that resulted in the death of an associate who appears to have been targeted. Our thoughts and prayers are with our associate and their family at this very difficult time."

The grocery store offered its full cooperation with law enforcement in the ongoing investigation.

"We are cooperating fully with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation, and the safety and well-being of our customers and associates continue to be our top priorities."

Frederick Owusu Sakyi was booked into the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.