Where was Calvin Payne last seen? Bismarck police issue plea for help in location 'High Risk' s*x offender

'High Risk' s*x offender, Calvin Payne escaped Bismarck authorities, and now they are trying hard to locate him. He allegedly left his GPS monitor on Bismarck Street, and cops are seeking help to find the s*x offender. It has been revealed that Payne's last known location is off East Rosser Avenue in Bismarck.

Due to the absence of the GPS monitor, authorities are unable to track Payne currently. In addition to being a s*xual offender, he was being prosecuted for other drug-related offenses. Law enforcement officials have also revealed the physical description of Payne to the public, to make the search operation more convenient.

Calvin Payne allegedly escaped Bismarck authorities and dropped his GPS monitor, which was then discovered on Thursday, January 4, 2023

Calvin Payne, a "High Risk" s*x offender, has allegedly eluded from authorities in Bismarck, by leaving his GPS monitor there. Law enforcement officials are seen looking for the missing s*x offender. The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. BNN Breaking reported that Payne has a long criminal history. He is currently under supervision for amphetamine delivery, possession of amphetamines, and possession of narcotic equipment.

He has also faced s*x crime-related charges on two separate occasions. Payne has allegedly failed to register as a s*x offender. Authorities have revealed the physical description of Payne. He has been described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 155 pounds. Calvin Payne also has blue eyes and brown hair with tattoos on each side of his neck and either side of his nose.

According to a post by the Morton County Sheriff's Office, on Facebook,

"His current whereabouts are unknown; however, his GPS bracelet was found off East Rosser Avenue in Bismarck at approximately 8.30 am on January 3."

Police are currently looking into the matter.

Payne left his GPS bracelet, (Image via AnnieH/X)

Payne has allegedly failed to register as a s*x offender

The Facebook post uploaded by the Sheriff's Office had read,

"The Bismarck Parole and Probation Office and the Bismarck Police Department is seeking a high-risk sex offender who has removed the global positioning monitoring (GPS) bracelet and no longer can be accounted for or located."

Police are seeking public help to find Calvin Payne. They have urged them to contact local agencies in case they possess any information regarding the escaped s*x offender. The Facebook post further mentioned:

"Anyone with information about Payne’s whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement agency, Bismarck Police Department at 701-223-1212, or the Bismarck Parole and Probation office at 701-328-9700."

Authorities are stressing over the fact that Payne is a dangerous criminal, and needs to be apprehended before he commits any more crimes. He is one of the many offenders who have managed to escape authorities.

A few months back, convicted child s*x offender Tommy Wayne Boyd escaped while being in custody. He eluded while being in St. Louis hospital. Boyd was, however, captured again a few hours after he escaped.

Law enforcement officials are now hoping to apprehend Calvin Payne as well, as early as possible.