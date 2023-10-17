What did Joey Fournier do? Murder suspect among four inmates who escaped Georgia prison 

Four inmates, including murder suspect Joey Fournier, escaped a Georgia prison on Monday, October 16, at about 3 am local time. 52-year-old Fournier was accused of killing his former girlfriend. Apart from 52-year-old Fournier, the other fugitives have been identified as Marc Anderson (24), Johnifer Barnwell (37), and Chavis Stokes (29).

During a press conference on Monday, authorities said that the inmates possibly escaped the prison through a faulty window in the dayroom, which was on the second floor of the building. The jail authorities didn't notice that the inmates were missing for about three hours.

Joey Fournier was arrested in February 2022 on suspicion of being involved in his ex-girlfriend's murder

On Monday, October 16, Joey Fournier and three other fugitives escaped the Bibb County Jail in Georgia. Police are looking for the inmates, but their whereabouts remain unknown.

It has been reported that Joey Fournier and the other fugitives escaped in a blue Dodge Challenger parked in the jail's parking lot. At about 6.30 am, guards realized that the inmates were missing.

"Obviously this is an ‘all hands on deck’ situation. Patrol, investigators, our intel unit is in on this, the FBI. One of these inmates had federal drug charges. Everyone is involved," Bibb Sheriff David Davis said.

In February 2022, authorities arrested Fournier on suspicion of being involved in his 49-year-old ex-girlfriend, Cynthia Berry's murder. Marc Anderson was apprehended in January 2021 on charges of aggravated assault. Stokes was arrested in February 2020 during an alleged drug bust. The fourth inmate, Barnwell, was convicted on drug and gun charges on October 1.

In a press conference on Monday, Sheriff David Davis said that the main reason behind the escape was a lack of staffing at the prison. Davis revealed that less than 10 prison staff members were present between 3 am and 6 am, when the inmates escaped. Davis further said that he believes the inmates possibly received assistance from someone outside who tampered with the fence.

It is unclear as to what relationship the inmates shared. However, it has been stated that they lived in the same cell block. Authorities additionally confirmed that Joey Fournier had previously tried to break out; however, he was apprehended in Northwest Georgia.

"We remember, I think, his brother had been involved in trying to harbor him, when we were looking for him one time before. Really nothing is off the table right now. Right now you try to take in information from wherever you get it and follow those leads," Sheriff David Davis said.

The sheriff said the inmates could be anywhere by the time the jail guards learned that they weren't present in their cell blocks. Davis has repeatedly blamed the backdated security system and lack of staffing in a prison holding about 800 inmates behind the escape.