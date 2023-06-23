Kaylie Kaylor GoFundMe: Family launches fundraiser as Idaho father Majorjon Kaylor charged in deaths of neighbors

Kaylie Kaylor’s family has launched aGoFundMe after her husband, Majorjon Kaylor, allegedly executed a family of four in Kellogg, Idaho. 31-year-old Majorjon Kaylor was arrested by local police at a duplex in 515 W. Brown Ave on Sunday, June 18, 2023. He is charged with the murder of four of his neighbors - Kenneth Guardipee, 65; his daughter, Kenna Guardipee, 41; and her sons, Devin R. Smith, 18, and Aiken Smith, 16.

Local police made the arrest after they were alerted regarding the shootings via two successive calls as per court documents. Upon arriving at the scene, the police found all four victims shot to death.

The murders were allegedly committed because Devin Smith, one of the victims, indecently exposed himself to Kaylor’s daughters in the week leading up to the murders.

Kaylie Kaylor’s brother-in-law launches GoFundMe page to support her and her children

Buddy Kaylor, the brother of the accused and Kaylie Kaylor’s brother-in-law, has started a GoFundMe page, with a goal of raising $4,000. At the time of writing, it has already raised $3,460 through 78 donations. Regarding the goals of the fund, the page reads:

“I am trying to raise money for my sister in law and 3 small children for rent groceries and the necessities to live after a tragic event. After enduring continuous unthinkable sexual harassment by a neighbour the current situation has left my brother in jail and the three kids and mom without a provider, thank you for your donations anything helps.”

Meanwhile, after being arrested, Kaylor’s husband was taken to Shoshone County Jail after he fatally shot the four victims. Thereafter, he was produced in court on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, for the first time. In his first hearing., he was remanded to jail without bail.

He has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary for entering the Guardipee’s home.

Kaylie Kaylor heard the gunshots that resulted in death of her neighbors

The victim family and Kaylie Kaylor’s family lived in the same duplex, the former occupied the ground floor while the latter occupied the upper floor. On June 13, 2023, Kaylie Kaylor made a Facebook post wherein she alleged that Devin Smith, one of the victims of the shooting, stood in front of a window and engaged in indecent conduct. This was done in full view of Kaylor’s daughters.

The indecent conduct was reported and the police arrived at the scene to investigate. Regarding the incident, Kellogg Police Chief Paul Twidt said:

"We responded to the call, investigated the call, and the report was done that day and submitted to the prosecutor's office for charges… I stand by what my officer did, and he did everything he could at the time. Nobody could have foreseen anything like this."

While charges of indecent exposure were recommended, no such action was initiated as per available records. On the date of the murders, Kaylie Kaylor’s husband got into an altercation with Kenneth Guardipee and Kenna Guardipee regarding the conduct of the latter’s son. The perpetrator allegedly snapped at the victims and shot them.

Kaylie Kaylor recounts that she witnessed the argument and then heard the gunshots that followed in her statement to the police. Upon hearing this, she ran to the upper floor where she heard more shots, presumably the ones that killed the other two victims.

Kaylor told the police that she believes that her husband did what was necessary and that she would tell her children that their father protected them.

Her husband could be sentenced to death for his alleged crimes. He has not entered a plea as of the writing of this article. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for July 3, 2023.

