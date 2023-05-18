On May 16, 2023, New York mom Kaylyn Touhey died in a fatal car accident. According to SNCB, the incident occurred in the evening, when Touhey was turning into a parking lot to attend her son's baseball game. The outlet noted that a car rear-ended Touhey from behind, pushing her into oncoming traffic.

After a serious collision, she was transported to a local hospital, where she struggled for an extended period of time before being pronounced dead later that evening.

Trigger warning: This article concerns a fatal car accident. Discretion is advised.

In the wake of the accident, the family and friends of Kaylyn Touhey organized a fundraiser to raise money for her son, 8-year-old Benjamin. The initiative, which is focused on ensuring that Benjamin Touhey has a secure future, has raised over $23,000 of a $100,000 goal.

Relatives rally around Kaylyn Touhey's son in the wake of her death

According to Kaylyn Touhey's family, at the time of her death, she was a single mother who was working multiple jobs to support her son. She was described as someone who was engaged in her child's life, supporting him in various sports and activities.

Angeles Celaya, one of Touhey's friends, wrote on Facebook that at the time of the New York mother's death, she was embarking on a new career in real estate with the Payson team. She also worked as a lash estheticiain and waiter in order to make ends meet. Other friends described Touhey as a positive person who was always ready to help anyone.

Touhey's obituary page read:

"She leaves behind Benjamin, an amazing 8-year-old son who is a kind, active, and charming young man. She dedicated her life to giving him a lovely life since she loved him more than anything."

It continued:

"For his support and care, she worked more than three jobs. If you knew Kaylyn, you were fortunate because she was unique. She was an incredibly gifted, kind, kind, and loving person. She was dependable at all times and did everything in her power to assist others."

Kaylyn Touhey's friends said that her dying wish would have been to support Benjamin Touhey, and to make sure that he had access to an education.

Car accident statistics in America

InjuredCallToday.com @AccidentNetwork U.S. Car Accident Statistics: What Are Most Dangerous Places to Drive in America? injuredcalltoday.com/car-accident-s… U.S. Car Accident Statistics: What Are Most Dangerous Places to Drive in America? injuredcalltoday.com/car-accident-s… https://t.co/MeGbgkA0r6

As reported by Forbes, the US sees approximately 36,000 fatal car accidents on an annual basis. There were also around 1,600,000 accidents that led to injuries, as well as another 3,621,000 that cause serious property damage.

A government study stated that a majority of accidents in America are caused either by speeding or driving under the influence. The car accident that led to Kaylyn Touhey's death is still under investigation, and officials have not disclosed any details about the circumstances around the tragedy. The name of the driver who reportedly collided with Touhey has also not yet been released.

Poll : 0 votes