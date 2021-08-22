"Keep him away from TXT": Lil Huddy joins Weverse, and K-pop fans are not impressed

On 21 August, Lil Huddy, TikTok's resident e-boy and singer, joined the fan community site Weverse, a popular Korean web platform primarily used by Korean artists and groups to interact with fans.

Lil Huddy, whose real name is Cole Chase Hudson, is best known for popularizing e-boy fashion and trends on TikTok. He is also a singer-songwriter with four singles from his album "Teenage Heartbreak" in 2021.

Hudson joining Weverse has left many K-pop fans confused. He has previously mentioned his dislike for the popular K-pop group TXT. In a now-deleted tweet, the TikTok star stated his dislike and called the group "pretty boys."

"Am I the only one that doesn't like TXT? I just think they're an overrated group of pretty boys."

With further deliberation, it appears that the above tweet was made by a different Twitter user and not Lil Huddy. It has not been confirmed.

Lil Huddy's Weverse community is set to open on 23 August.

A global fan community for the American singer-songwriter LILHUDDY, #LILHUDDYWeverse opens on Monday, August 23, at noon!



Dear LILHUDDY fans,

take a step closer to #LILHUDDY on Weverse now! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/zLmM4Y7vsp — Weverse (@weverseofficial) August 22, 2021

Twitter users react to Lil Huddy's Weverse announcement

The reception of Lil Huddy joining Weverse was mixed on Twitter at the time of writing. K-pop stans have shared their own negative comments about the singer joining the community site originally for Korean pop.

Fans of Lil Huddy shared their excitement for him to be joining a fan community site.

One user commented:

"Lil Huddy is going to be on Weverse? When I get my comp sci degree, BTS better hire me to make their own app."

Another user commented:

"We really getting Lil Huddy on Weverse before getting a live ltb and paradise performance... I CAN'T BREATHE."

A third user stated:

"I can't accept the fact that Lil Huddy is entering Weverse before Leehyun."

I can't accept the fact that lilhuddy is entering weverse before leehyun pic.twitter.com/v7PSIBI5Ea — ⁵aria⁷ | 📌msd (@swiftbtxt) August 22, 2021

lilhuddy on weverse: ❌

madam inutz on weverse:✅ — jam⁷ is ia | STREAM PTD (@kthloveur) August 22, 2021

we really getting lil huddy on weverse before getting a live ltb and paradise performance.. I CANT BREATHE- https://t.co/uoQqFQX5Tn — steph⁷ ♡ (@1nnerchId) August 22, 2021

Lil huddy is going to be on weverse?!?when I get my comp sci degree, BTS better hire me to make their own app😭 https://t.co/N5YwGp2yYd — mia🧍🏽‍♀️ (@FILMMADS) August 22, 2021

*Lil Huddy joins Weverse*



Armys: “WHO THE HELL IS LIL HUDDY?” pic.twitter.com/G6P0DSzxkm — ~ 𝓙 ~ (@Outro_Jeonysus) August 22, 2021

my lil huddy babie came home 🥺 — tristan. (@into_YJW) August 22, 2021

BTS and TXT finding out

Lil Huddy is on their app

terrorizing their fan bases :pic.twitter.com/tm5RaZPugH — X_O (@deep_crabs) August 22, 2021

omg im so excited for lilhuddy weverse! its finally here🥺🥺 cant wait to talk to him im his biggest fan 😭😭 — leoo (@zl369) August 22, 2021

we could've had ariana but instead we got lilhuddy, im suing weverse pic.twitter.com/cZHJaOM23J — रिया ♡︎’s jaankook⁷: KEY DAY (@BOCASJE0N) August 22, 2021

Lil Huddy also commented on him joining the Weverse site:

"Thank you for having me I'm looking forward to working w/ you and putting out some content for all of you."

It is unclear what Hudson has in store for his Weverse community site. Weverse typically allows artists and bands to share exclusive content with their fans.

