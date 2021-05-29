Kendall Jenner trolled for pulling up in truck for her "818 Tequila" with Kylie Jenner's name on it

On May 28th, a TikTok user posted a video of Kendall Jenner driving a custom truck to promote her new tequila brand 818 Tequila. However, the TikToker and other fans noticed that the truck had Kylie's name written on the front.

Earlier this year, Kendall Jenner debuted 818 Tequila to the world. However, many fans accused her of cultural appropriation in order to advertise the product.

Wearing a sombrero and riding in a pickup truck that had a broken window, people found the advertisement absurdly tone deaf. She received quite a bit of criticism from her fans and the Latinx community for her portrayal.

Kendall Jenner reuses her sister's truck

In a recent TikTok video, users noticed that the front grill of the 818 Tequila truck sported Kylie's name in gigantic letters. Kendall had apparently borrowed her sister's truck to advertise the tequila, calling it 'Kenny's Tequila Delivery Service'.

The truck driven by Kendall Jenner was swarmed by papparazzi as she headed to an unknown location. The TikTok currently has over 70 thousand likes.

Kendall Jenner driving her deliver truck (Image from TikTok)

Fans find Kendall Jenner's advertisement efforts embarassing

Fans began laughing at the model, claiming that her borrowing the truck was "embarrassing".

Fans even managed to point out exactly what the truck was previously used for. They said:

"SHE BORROWED THE LIP KIT TUCK HAHAHAHA." -@sophigirl_duhh

However, a good amount of the comments also came to Kendall's defense, appreciating her efforts to reuse the truck, instead of wasting money on buying a new one.

Some even noted that the negative comments were hypocrites for hating on a celebrity that recycled, while also bashing celebrities who didn't.

Fans are defending Kendall's efforts to recycle (Image via TikTok)

While much of the celebrity community is in support of Kendall Jenner's new business venture, a majority of her own fans and others agree that the tequila advertisement displays "out of touch" marketing, and portrays Kendall as a "culture vulture", or someone who profits off marketing a race and their culture.

