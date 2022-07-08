Khamaya Dior Donelson GoFundMe: Family launches fundraiser as five-year-old dies in Houston drive-by shooting

Five-year-old Khamaya Dior Donelson has been revealed as the little child who died in a drive-by shooting in the Greenspoint neighborhood last weekend.

Her mother Kristena Watters confirmed that the shooting that occurred on Sunday, July 3, killed her daughter and injured her eight-year-old son.

Mycah Hatfield @MycahABC13 This is 5-year-old Khamaya Dior Donelson. She was in the car with her mother and siblings on Sunday in Greenspoint when she was shot and killed. HPD says a man fired from a car towards the food store at the intersection of Northborough and Rushcreek. The suspect shot Khamaya. This is 5-year-old Khamaya Dior Donelson. She was in the car with her mother and siblings on Sunday in Greenspoint when she was shot and killed. HPD says a man fired from a car towards the food store at the intersection of Northborough and Rushcreek. The suspect shot Khamaya. https://t.co/McXAX8jshC

Watters wrote in an emotional Facebook update on Wednesday, July 6:

"My son witnessed his little sister, his best friend for lifeeee...that was hit with a stray bullet die in his lap while we sped to the hospital!"

GoFundMe campaign to cover the funeral expenses of Khamaya Dior Donelson

The incident took place at 1:00 a.m. on the morning of Sunday, July 3, according to the Houston Police Department.

At a news conference, Assistant Chief Chandra Hatcher said that Khamaya Dior Donelson's mother was driving when another car drew up next to them at a stop sign. Khamaya and her eight-year-old brother were in the backseat when the suspect's car fired multiple shots at them. Their mother immediately took them to a local hospital where Khamaya Dior Donelson was declared dead.

Anayeli Ruiz KHOU @AnayeliNews 5-yr-old Khamaya Dior Donelson was shot & killed on Sunday. She was caught in the crossfire of a drive by shooting. And now police are asking for your help to find the person responsible. Khamaya was in the car with her mom & brother. Her mom has just getting off work & picked t 5-yr-old Khamaya Dior Donelson was shot & killed on Sunday. She was caught in the crossfire of a drive by shooting. And now police are asking for your help to find the person responsible. Khamaya was in the car with her mom & brother. Her mom has just getting off work & picked t https://t.co/Ikk9WabKKw

Reports suggest that Khamaya's brother, who allegedly took a bullet to the arm, is expected to make a full recovery.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to assist the family with covering Khamaya's funeral expenses. The fundraiser reads:

"This tragic loss has left family and friends devastated and confused. She was such a precious child full of love and laughter."

Police are hunting for the suspects in the Khamaya Dior Donelson murder case

Authorities are looking for the suspected shooters who killed the 5-year-old child at a Houston junction. Reportedly, law enforcement officials are seeking two black males who were driving a dark-colored car.

Troy Finner, the HPD chief, urged the public to remain alert during a press conference on Wednesday, July 6. He said:

"I'm calling up on my city. Investigators are doing their job. (I'm) calling up on the citizens of Houston. I've stood here before, unfortunately. We don't shoot and kill our kids."

In a heartbreaking appeal, Watters expressed her regret for not doing enough to save her child. Since her daughter was being shot in the face, the single mother cannot bear to have an open casket for her. She said:

"My daughter was five and she was shot in her face, she wasn't just killed. She was brutally murdered. My baby was gone before they even had the chance to save her. There are so many people that were at that store. And so many that will not come forward. "

There is a $25,000 prize for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of the culprits.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far