"Kill your channels and just go get a day job": James Somerton apology video backfires as YouTuber loses 70K subscribers amid plagiarism drama  

After multiple allegations of plagiarism, severe backlash from netizens, and loss of followers, YouTuber James Somerton released an apology video on December 21, 2023. However, his apology did not sit well with the masses, as many social media users felt it was “insincere.”

The plagiarism fiasco started on December 3, 2023, when Hbomberguy released a video stating how James Somerton pulled content directly from other writers and creators. He detailed how he copied the work of other queer writers and how at times, he just plainly copied the words written on Wikipedia. This enraged many on social media.

James Somerton lost thousands of subscribers after Hbomberguy’s video went viral. His Social Blade clearly states how he has lost more than 70,000 subscribers during the last month.

All of this led to James Somerton issuing an apology video, where he denied the plagiarism accusations but apologized for having hurt the sentiments of his followers.

“I do want to keep making videos, although I know that a lot of you won’t watch them, and that’s fine. But I really liked making videos,” Somerton said.

Even though James Somerton is seen tearing up in his apology video, his apology did not sit well with netizens. Many social media users felt he was not sorry for his actions and was just saying sorry because he felt his career was in deep waters. One social media user said:

Social media users slammed the YouTuber after he issued an apology amidst the plagiarism accusations. (Image via @ppPepoComfy/X)

After major backlash, James Somerton deleted his apology video. However, netizens recorded short clips from the long video, which are now going viral on the internet.

Netizens lashed out at YouTuber James Somerton for his apology video

Although James apologized for hurting the netizens’ sentiments, social media users did not seem convinced as they continued criticizing him in the comments section. Many social media users expressed how they felt the apology looked fake and was only to protect his career.

Here is how people reacted as @ppPepoComfy uploaded a clip from the deleted video on X (formerly Twitter):

As things do not seem to be getting any easier for James Somerton, the YouTuber has now decided to remain silent on the matter. On the other hand, YouTuber Hbomberguy, who made the plagiarism accusation, has not yet commented on the backlash and the apology video.