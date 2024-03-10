"Killed it": Scarlett Johansson surprises fans with Senator Katie Britt skit on SNL

On March 9, actress Scarlett Johansson delighted fans by impersonating Senator Katie Britt on Saturday Night Live. The Jojo Rabbit star appeared to parody the Alabama Senator's State of the Union response, which was released on Thursday, March 7.

The Republican senator's response to US President Joe Biden's State of the Union address drew criticism from all, even her fellow Republicans. She blamed Biden for the surge in the number of migrants and falsely linked him to a 20-year-old sex trafficking case, as reported by The Washington Post.

Scarlett Johansson's surprise SNL skit mocking Britt's speech elicited positive responses from fans. One person took to X to tweet:

"OMG, Scarlett Johansson killed it as creepy Sen. Katie Britt in the SNL cold open!"

What did Scarlett Johansson say as Katie Britt in the SNL skit?

Senator Katie Britt at a conference (via Getty/Kevin Dietsch)

Dressed in an emerald green shirt, Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson played the part of Senator Katie Britt in her latest acting gig. With a kitchen as the backdrop, Johansson's Britt greeted viewers.

"Good evening America. My name is Katie Britt, and I have the honor of serving the people of Alabama. But tonight, I’ll be auditioning for the part of scary mom."

Amid audience laughter, she continued:

"I'll be performing an original monologue called 'This country is hell.' You see, I’m not just a senator. I’m a wife, a mother, and the craziest bitch in the Target parking lot."

Johansson then went on to explain that she was in "this strange, empty kitchen" in order to appeal to women voters and denied that she was "not performing," unlike President Joe Biden, who allegedly was, in her opinion. She then pivoted to the notorious trafficking case and cleverly advertised her "bejeweled cross necklaces" to the audience.

She also demonstrated her singing skills and complimented herself, "That's so great," while lamenting that the state of the country was not. Johansson then brought out a cup of tea, a nod to Jordan Peele's horror film Get Out. Used as a method of hypnotising and controlling Black characters in the film, the reference elicited laughter, as SNL cast member Kenan Thompson appeared onscreen with a tear-stained face for a few seconds.

She ended the speech with a warning to the President:

"Mr. Biden, this isn't the last you'll see of Katie Britt... When you close your eyes, I'll be right there."

Scarlett Johansson's performance was met with thunderous applause on the show, with many fans praising the skit on social media.

Saturday Night Live's latest episode on March 9 was hosted by Dune: Part Two actor Josh Brolin. In addition, singer Ariana Grande appeared on the show as a musical guest to promote her new album Eternal Sunshine. The full episode is available to stream on Peacock.