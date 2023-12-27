"Killed himself because of the shame": Internet reacts to Lee Sun-kyun being dropped from TV shows because of drug scandal weeks before death

Parasite star Lee Sun-kyun recently passed away at the age of 48, and the incident has raised many questions among his fans, who have seen him on the screen for many years. Lee's body was recovered from a vehicle at a park in Seoul, and a charcoal briquette was also discovered inside the car, as per People magazine.

The actor was reportedly investigated for drug use and had to undergo a few tests conducted by the National Forensic Service in November 2023. However, the results were revealed to be negative.

Before his death, Lee's manager called the police department, saying that he was missing, and while the cause of death is being investigated, police believe that he possibly committed suicide.

As the investigation continues, new details are coming out in the matter, including Lee's removal from various projects due to the alleged drug investigation. According to Times Now, Lee Sun-kyun was also spotted at the police stations a few times but reportedly claimed he was innocent.

Netizens also believe that Lee's removal from certain projects was one of the reasons why he committed suicide. While they shared their reactions, one of them wrote that Lee "killed himself" since he was feeling shameful to face anyone.

Netizens react to Lee Sun-kyun's removal from some projects before his death

The public praised Lee Sun-kyun's flawless performances for a long time. His death was shocking news for all the fans, and while they paid tribute to him, they were also frustrated with the fact that he was removed from some projects after being investigated for drug use.

There was a lineup of reactions on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) while people heard that he was fired from a few projects:

In October this year, Lee Sun-kyun was fired from a black comedy film, No Way Out. The Hollywood Reporter stated that Lee was finalized to portray a detective, and filming started a week before Lee was removed. Lee's firing was linked to his alleged drug use investigation.

Studio X+U, which produced the film, stated that the shooting wouldn't stop and that they were working to find a replacement. They also said,

"Following an unfortunate incident last week with the actor Lee Sun-gyun, he expressed that it would take a considerable amount of time to sort out the current situation and that he will inevitable drop out."

The investigation began after Lee's hostess at the bar claimed that he was taking ketamine at her residence, as per Daily Mail. Lee responded by saying that the accusations made by the hostess were a plan to blackmail him and that she tricked him into taking drugs.

Lee Sun-kyun has been featured in multiple films and TV shows over the years

The New York Times reported that Lee Sun-kyun enrolled at the Korea National University of Arts, where he underwent training in acting. He soon started to appear in films and TV shows and started his career with a short film titled Psycho Drama, released in 2000.

Lee was also featured in TV shows like White Tower, Golden Time, My Mister, Diary of a Prosecutor, and more. He gained recognition for his performance in the black comedy thriller Parasite, released in 2019. He was also praised for performing in films like R-Point, Romantic Island, A Hard Day, and more.

Lee's survivors include his wife, Jeon Hye-jin, and two sons.