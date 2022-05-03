Kim Hee-seon and Rowoon’s MBC show Tomorrow’s ratings takes a dip

MBC show Tomorrow has been receiving good reviews from K-drama lovers for its sensitive portrayal of suicide ideation. Despite its talented star cast, the show’s ratings after the last broadcast have taken a steep dip.

According to Nielsen Korea, the body which analyzes viewership ratings in South Korea, Tomorrow started with 7.6% nationwide ratings. However, the most recent episode from Saturday recorded a minimal 2.5% nationwide ratings. This is a shocking development considering the positive response that the show has received so far.

What is the storyline of Tomorrow?

Tomorrow is based on rookie grim reaper Kim Jun-woong, played by Rowoon. After attempting to save a man from drowning in the Han River, Joon-Woong ends up in a coma. Since the outcome is a result of interference by one of the senior grim reapers, Goo Ryun (Kim Hee-seon), he gets a chance to take up the responsibilities of grim reaper until his medical condition is resolved.

He ends up joining Goo Ryun’s team. This team, which also includes Lim Ryung-gu (Yoon Ji-on), is the only one in the afterlife that concentrates on saving people instead of collecting the souls of dead people. The usual team sends the souls that they collect on their respective afterlife journeys. Their team faces a lot of discrimination because of this and Jun-Woong’s addition doesn’t help Goo Ryun either.

The victims that Goo Ryun and her team help include victims of bullying, sexual harassment, depression patients and even criminals. She is expected to help everyone on her list in Tomorrow. As the show explores different victims in new episodes, it also unravels the individual lives of the grim reapers. This includes that of Goo Ryun, Ryung-gu, and the head of another grim reaper team, Park Joong-gil (Lee Soo-hyuk).

The latest episode, which aired on Saturday, revealed that Ryung-gu’s mother died by suicide after she was sexually assaulted by a group of men. He was the one who found his mother. Similarly, there is history between Goo Ryun and Joong-gil, which is expected to be explored in the upcoming episodes.

