Kim Hyun-joo, Park Hee-soon, Park Byung-eun, and Ryu Kyung-soo cast in Hellbound director’s new Netflix project

According to reports, Hellbound director Yeon Sang-ho has cast actors Kim Hyun-joo, Park Hee-soon, Park Byung-eun, and Ryu Kyung-soo in his upcoming Netflix project.

Both Kim Hyun-joo and Ryu Kyung-soo worked with the director on Hellbound, and the former is expected to play an important role in season 2 of the show.

The news became a topic of discussion on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Reports have also revealed that the project is not the same as the follow-up season of Hellbound. It is a mystery thriller series, to be streamed on the OTT giant Netflix. The working title of this project is Burial Ground.

What is Hellbound director’s next project all about?

According to media reports, the plot for the Burial Ground kickstarts when a man passes away suddenly, leaving his daughter with an unusual inheritance - the family's traditional Korean burial ground. Trouble sparks when this daughter becomes entangled in a series of ominous incidents in a nearby village.

The lead character of the show, Yeon Seo Ha, will be played by actor Hyun-joo. The other actors’ role in the series have also been revealed. Actor Park Hee-soon will play the role of Choi Sung-joon, a detective with an eye for detail.

Park Byung-eun will essay the character of another detective chief named Park Sang-min. Actor Ryu Kyung-soo will be seen playing Kim Young-ho, Seo Ha's half-sibling.

While the show is penned by director Yeon Sang-ho, it will not be directed by the star filmmaker, as he is currently busy with the production of Hellbound Season 2. Instead, the show will be helmed by Min Hong-nam, who has worked with Yeon Sang-ho in his previous films such as Peninsula and Train to Busan.

Another upcoming project by the director of Hellbound

Yeon Sang-ho is also working on a Netflix original film called Jung-E, starring Hyun-joo and Kyung-soo, with Kang Soo-yeon in the lead role. This film is set in the 22nd century, where climate change has caused the planet to become uninhabitable, so humans live in man-made shelters and soon, a war takes place within the shelter.

It must be noted that this film might be actress Kang Soo-yeon's last appearance, following her death in May 2022.

𝙅𝘼𝙔 𝘾 @ShutDa_Ur_Mouth



She was 55 yo, and she suffered cardiac arrest, she phone called her family, and her family called the ambulance. 1) #Netflix Hellbound’s director, Yeon Sang-ho’s upcoming Korean movie, #JUNG_E ’s veteran Korean actress #KangSooYeon passed away today.She was 55 yo, and she suffered cardiac arrest, she phone called her family, and her family called the ambulance. 1) #Netflix Hellbound’s director, Yeon Sang-ho’s upcoming Korean movie, #JUNG_E’s veteran Korean actress #KangSooYeon passed away today.She was 55 yo, and she suffered cardiac arrest, she phone called her family, and her family called the ambulance. https://t.co/iTUgM648ag

Jung-E, portrayed by Kim Hyun-joo, happens to be the elite leader of the allied forces. She becomes key to a brain cloning experiment, which is potentially the key to winning the war.

Seo-hyun (Kang Soo-yeon) and Sang-hun (Ryoo Kyung-soo) are responsible for the success of this brain cloning experiment. Seo-hyun is the team leader of the laboratory that develops brain cloning and AI technology. Sang-Hun is the director of the laboratory. How cloning technology influences life in this dystopian world will be the crux of this film.

Hellbound 2 is currently in production. A release date for the same hasn't been announced yet.

Poll : 0 votes