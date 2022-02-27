Kim Hyun-joong surprises fans with engagement announcement to long-time girlfriend

After days of media speculation, Korean idol turned actor Kim Hyun-joong confirmed the news of his wedding in the most unconventional way.

The actor was rumored to be marrying his longtime non-celebrity girlfriend, but confirmed the news during a recent concert. According to reports, the pair intends to skip a wedding ceremony due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Kim Hyun-joong announced his engagement at his concert, What I Want To Say

On February 27, Kim Hyun-joong held a concert titled "What I Want To Say" in both online and offline modes. While charming the audience with his songs, the idol also surprised the audience with the news of his engagement.

kayhenecia @kayhenecia best news ever #KimHyunJoong #KHJgiftconcert #KHJ_freeonlineconcert What I want to say - HJ is getting married!!!!best news ever What I want to say - HJ is getting married!!!! 🙏💗 best news ever 💗 #KimHyunJoong #KHJgiftconcert #KHJ_freeonlineconcert https://t.co/YeGOdYZRt4

After the concert, the actor-singer broke the news, saying:

"I don't know how to tell you first. I made a decision to walk through my future life together with the person who stood by me during the most difficult and hard times."

The Boys Over Flowers actor continued:

"When I look back at the past I've lived, I've received a lot of attention and love up to now, and as I'm sincerely grateful to all the fans who silently stood by my side during the dark and difficult days, I think today will be a meaningful day as it's one where we meet face-to-face and I can talk to you. When the dark and difficult days continued, thanks to my fans' support, love, and trust, I was able to regain courage and could decide to start anew with the second half of my life."

Kim Hyun-joong went on to say that he did not want to announce his engagement through a simple letter or post, like many other celebrities have. The actor wished to repay his fans for years of support by personally announcing a new phase of his life.

MichNg ~ 미쉘 @miyslng3



#KHJ_freeonlineconcert

#KimHyunJoong ‘Because, in a way, I have to say this once in a lifetime, but I have to see this with other people because there is trust in me and I, so I feel at ease. Everyone, always remember this moment today.’ ‘Because, in a way, I have to say this once in a lifetime, but I have to see this with other people because there is trust in me and I, so I feel at ease. Everyone, always remember this moment today.’#KHJ_freeonlineconcert #KimHyunJoong https://t.co/oRxxpoVg77

Not long after, Kim Hyun-joong's agency, HENECIA, also released a press statement, addressing the rumors. They said:

"Today, through our artist Kim Hyun Joon's concert, news of the artist's marriage was announced. Considering the difficult [pandemic] situation, they have skipped the ceremonial and other procedures, and we respectfully request that you refrain from excessive speculation as we have carefully conveyed the news in consideration of the couple."

The agency asked the public to continue their support for the actor and added:

"Warm support as [the couple] carefully takes the first step toward a future they will walk together as a precious relationship in a difficult time."

Kim Hyun-joon came into the public spotlight in 2005, after he made his debut with the K-pop group SS501. He then made his advent into acting, with his most famous role being Jihoo in the hit drama Boys Over Flowers.

Kim Hyun-joon released his album HAZE back in November.

