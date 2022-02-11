Kim Jong-kook tests positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 cases in South Korea continue to rise, and singer and YouTuber Kim Jong-kook has also tested positive for the virus.

The singer’s agency Turbo JK Company, released an official statement on February 10 announcing the artist's diagnosis. According to the announcement, the singer underwent a PCR test after experiencing minor symptoms.

The agency also stated that Jong-kook is fully vaccinated.

The full statement released by Turbo JK Company on February 10 says,

"Hello, this is Turbo JK Company.

We are delivering the news that our artist Kim Jong Kook has tested positive for COVID-19 as of today, February 10.

Back on February 9, Kim Jong Kook experienced minor symptoms and underwent a test using a self-test kit. The result was positive, and after undergoing an additional PCR test, Kim Jong Kook has been declared COVID-19 positive on February 10.

At time of testing, Kim Jong Kook had completed his second dose of vaccination. Currently, he is not experiencing any major health problems, and he will be halting his activities temporarily in order to follow all disease prevention guidelines.

The agency promises to put in the utmost effort to ensure Kim Jong Kook's speedy treatment and recovery, and also promises to follow all disease prevention guidelines diligently for the health and safety of all artists and staff.

Thank you."

Following the news, Kim Jong-kook's fans took to social media to wish the idol a speedy recovery.

speedy recovery our sparta!!! whaatt noooo): kim jong kook tested positive for covid-19speedy recovery our sparta!!! whaatt noooo): kim jong kook tested positive for covid-19💔 speedy recovery our sparta!!!🙏🙏

#런닝맨 RunningManGuest: RT @RMPHOfficial : Kim Jong Kook was tested positive for COVID-19. All his schedules were suspended and are taking necessary measures according to the guidelines. RunningManGuest: RT @RMPHOfficial: Kim Jong Kook was tested positive for COVID-19. All his schedules were suspended and are taking necessary measures according to the guidelines. #런닝맨 https://t.co/7vn42L2y8k

shai ; ⑦ @yejiapshai I hope all of them are well. 🥺 Heol! Ji Suk Jin, Kim Jong Kook, HaHa, and Yang Se Chan tested positive for covid.I hope all of them are well. 🥺 Heol! Ji Suk Jin, Kim Jong Kook, HaHa, and Yang Se Chan tested positive for covid. 😭💔 I hope all of them are well. 🥺

shinisland @yaynanaShFt Kim Jong Kook & Yang Se Chan both positive covid Kim Jong Kook & Yang Se Chan both positive covid 😢

Meanwhile, the singer, who is a fitness enthusiast, had recently been in the news after getting involved in an argument with Canadian fitness YouTuber, Greg Doucette. The Canadian bodybuilder had implied that the singer’s physique was not a result of his hard work, but of HRT or steroids.

Following this claim, several of Kim Jong-kook’s fans were infuriated, and rushed to their idol’s defense. The singer had to get involved, going so far as to state that he would undergo any test to prove the Canadian bodybuilder wrong.

Eventually, the controversy died down after Kim Jong-kook's test results clearly proved Greg Doucette wrong, making it a moment of vindication for both the singer and his fans.

