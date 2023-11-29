Kim Nam-gil to reportedly reprise his role as Kim Hae-il in season 2 of The Fiery Priest, Agency responds

Actor Kim Nam-gil might return as one of the famous characters, Kim Hae-il, in the upcoming season of The Fiery Priest. According to the reports, the actor has been offered to make a comeback in season 2 of the show.

This could be exciting news for the fans of the comical K-drama as the agency has responded to the reports. Following Gilstory's statement regarding the Island actor’s appearance in the drama, it is confirmed that he is positively considering the offer.

The agency said,

"The actor received an offer to star in The Fiery Priest 2 and he is currently reviewing the offer positively."

Kim Nam-gil offered to reprise his character Kim Hae-il in The Fiery Priest 2

Popular K-drama The Fiery Priest has made headlines since 2022 for its return for season 2. Fans might get to see Kim Nam-gil as Kim Hae-il once again if he agrees to return to the show.

Following the reports from industry insiders, the season is supposed to air in a 12-episode series. It is also said that the production is set to begin shooting soon to air the show by 2024.

The Fiery Priest aired in 2019, starring remarkable actors like Honey Lee, Kim Sung-kyun, and many more. The final episode of this action thriller marked an impressive 22.0 percent viewership rating. The show also bagged about eight awards at the SBS Drama Awards.

Kim Nam-gil completely immersed himself in the role of Kim Hae-il, and for his splendid performance, he won the Daesang Award at the SBS Drama Awards. This marked the first-ever grand prize award in his entire acting career.

The drama follows the story of an unconventional priest, Kim Hae-il, who has extreme anger issues. Kim Hae-il is an NIS agent who went on the search for the culprit after the mysterious death of a priest. The hysterical journey twists when a corrupt prosecutor, Park Kyung-sun (played by Honey Lee), creates hindrances in his way.

Kim Nam-gil's drama in 2023

Kim Nam-gil appeared as the main character Van in the fantasy action drama Island alongside actors like Lee Da-hee and Astro member Cha Eun-woo. Island aired in two parts, which followed the story of a demon slayer who tried to save the world from evil.

He also starred in the Netflix drama Song of the Bandits along with Girls’ Generation's Seohyun, Yoo Jae-myung, Lee Hyun-wook, Lee Ho-jung, and more.

The action saguek drama was set in the 1920s when rebellious bandits who put their lives on the line fought for their liberation in the Gando region. They also protected the civilians from the Japanese colonial army with all their might.