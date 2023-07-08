"He's so cute": Fans in awe after Kim Nam-gil's surprised reaction at airport

On July 7, 2023, South Korean actor Kim Nam-gil headed to Incheon International Airport for his overseas schedule in Thailand, where he is set to attend a fan meet in Bangkok. As the actor made his way to Incheon International Airport, he was taken aback by the enormous crowd eagerly awaiting their favorite celebrities.

The airport is usually busy and crowded due to the presence of celebrities, but on the aforementioned date, it was even more bustling and filled with fans. The reason for the large crowd was the presence of famous K-pop groups, including IVE, LE SSERAFIM, TREASURE, and ATEEZ.

Upon seeing the throng of reporters and fans, the actor reacted in a hilarious manner, seemingly bewildered by the situation and wondering why so many people had gathered at the scene. His expressions and reactions melted the hearts of many, who took to social media to gush over his cute mannerisms.

"I get why he's friends with Kim Seok-jin": Fans can't get enough of Kim Nam-gil's expressions at the airport

At Incheon International Airport, while fans were eagerly awaiting their favorite idol groups, it was Kim Nam-gil who stole the limelight with his candid and hilarious reactions. As he approached the airport entrance, he was taken aback and appeared utterly confused. However, he soon realized why there was such a large gathering of fans.

During the commotion, Kim Nam-gil mentioned that he had come to see the K-pop girl group IVE but hadn't had a chance to talk to them. A reporter then pointed out that both the actor and IVE were scheduled to board the same plane, suggesting that he could see the members onboard.

In response, the actor humbly stated that he didn't want to disturb them, acknowledging that the plane was their only opportunity to rest comfortably.

namgiled

: “You can see them on the plane. It’s the same plane.”

Namgil: “Sleep is needed on the plane and they might feel uncomfortable (If I do so).”



: "You can see them on the plane. It's the same plane."

Namgil: "Sleep is needed on the plane and they might feel uncomfortable (If I do so)."

Fans were left amused upon hearing these words from the actor. They even likened his humor to that of BTS' Kim Seok-jin. The two are close friends and have been spotted together on numerous occasions.

I get why hes friends with Kim Seokjin they both are so funny

cute namgil was shocked by the crowd at the airport

why is he so cuteee

Nam-gil was seen donning the fashionable Saint Laurent SL M104 Sunglasses, while he effortlessly styled the HERMÈS "Look at Mi" Boxy Fit Polo Shirt and complemented it with the Sevres Pants.

Kfashionsin



Saint Laurent SL M104 Sunglasses

HERMÈS "Look at Mi" Boxy Fit Polo Shirt & Sevres Pants With Elastic Back



#kimnamgilfashion #김남길 #KimNamGil at Incheon Airport

Saint Laurent SL M104 Sunglasses

HERMÈS "Look at Mi" Boxy Fit Polo Shirt & Sevres Pants With Elastic Back

More about Kim Nam-gil

Kim Nam-gil possesses a wide range of talents beyond acting. In addition to being an accomplished actor, he also takes on the roles of producer, singer, and philanthropist.

One of his notable ventures is his non-profit organization called Gilstory, which is dedicated to the promotion and preservation of South Korea's cultural heritage.

He has made appearances in numerous dramas, including popular ones such as The Fiery Priest, Through The Darkness, Live Up To Your Name, and Bad Guy, among others. Fans of the actor are eagerly awaiting the second season of The Fiery Priest.

His crime drama Through The Darkness received the prestigious Best Drama Award at the 27th Asian TV Awards.

Recently, the actor starred in the fantasy drama, Island, alongside Lee Da-hee and Cha Eun-woo, further showcasing his acting prowess and versatility.

Kim Nam-gil is set to return with the Netflix series, Song of the Bandits.

