Kim Seok-woo's look for the latest Dolce & Gabbana campaign stuns the fans: “Greek God”

The former lead singer of the K-pop group SF9, Kim Seok-woo, showed up in Dolce & Gabbana for Elle magazine's March issue. The images were shared by the official Instagram accounts of the magazine and by the actor himself, leaving the fans stunned.

Kim Seok-woo, a.k.a. Rowoon, graced different ensembles like one-shoulder blazers, wide-legged pants, striped shirts with flower embellishments, etc. for the campaign shoot. The K-pop idol exuded seductive expressions through the photoshoot, which was shot in Milan, Paris.

The fans applauded the singer for how he looked in the photo shoot, as one Instagram user named @loucas_por_oppas commented:

@loucas_por_oppas commented on Kim Seok-woo's Dolce & Gabbana look " Greek God" ( Image via @ewsbdi)

Fans applaud Kim Seok-woo's Dolce & Gabbana look

For Elle magazine's March issue, the brand chose K-pop idol Kim Seok-woo, shooting the whole photoshoot in Dolce & Gabbana. The actor was styled by Lee Mingyu, while he was shot by Park Jong-ha. Meanwhile, Elle magazine shared:

"We met Rowan in Milan. Roaring in front of the camera with a relaxed and confident self in unfamiliar space. I've collected the seductive and deadly image carefully in a picture. Elegant and dreamy moments of Roon. Take a closer look at the March issue of ."

In this post, the magazine shared an array of pictures of the actor, Rowoon, keeping the backdrop in retro aesthetics. In the very first picture, Kim Seok Woon posed in wide-legged, dark-colored pants with a striped shirt tucked in.

To bring out the seductive appeal, the actor kept the shirt half-opened while his straight hair cascaded over his forehead. In the next picture, he wore the same shirt, designed with flower embellishments, and paired it with matching pants.

In another picture, Rowoon posed before a mirror, wearing a beige blazer. The flower embellishment was quite visible on the left lapel, exuding the creative prowess of Dolce & Gabbana.

One of the pictures showed off the actor's toned body in a one-shoulder blazer. Rowoon wore neck chains and mingled them with another sleek necklace. The stare of the actor, his flowy hair, and the floral embellishment made the look iconic.

Fans applaud Rowoon's Dolce &Gabbana look for Elle magazine ( Image via @ewsbdi/Instagram)

The followers of the actor loved the look, and most of them remarked that he was handsome, while some compared him with the Greek god. Meanwhile, a user, @rowoonfrancesupport, wrote a lengthy comment to underscore the beauty of this photoshoot, mentioning the masculinity and femininity flairs of the photoshoot theme.

Rowoon also graced Dolce & Gabbana ensembles at Milan Fashion Week in January, leaving his fans flabbergasted.

