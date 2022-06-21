Kim Seon-ho’s agency shares pictures of his new transformation for upcoming stage comeback

Kim Seon-ho is making his acting comeback soon, and we cannot wait. On June 20, the Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha star’s agency, SALT entertainment, shared a series of exciting pictures offering an exclusive sneak-peek of his upcoming stage comeback.

As shared by the actor's staff account, the actor flaunted his formidable climbing skills on the very first day of training for his upcoming stage play, Touching the Void.

Using his bare hands and full upper-body strength, he fully immersed himself as he practiced indoor climbing for his upcoming role as a mountaineer. He was dressed in a full-sleeved white shirt and black shorts and showed off his healthy physique and handsome visuals.

Kim Seon-ho will play a mountaineer in the upcoming stage drama Touching the Void

Kim Seon-ho is set to make his acting comeback with his stage play Touching The Void.

The upcoming play is based on the real-life experience of British mountain climbers Joe Simpson and Simon Yates as they survived a petrifying escapade in 1985 at Siula Grande in the Peruvian Andes.

The Start Up actor portrays Joe Simpson, a mountaineer stuck on a snowy mountain after experiencing a terrifying incident during their climb. It was revealed to be the Korean dramatization of his 1998 autobiographical novel, later made into a documentary in 2003.

Actors Shin Sung-min, Lee Hwi-jong, Oh Jung-taek, and Jung Hwan will be joining the actor in Touching The Void, and Kim Dong Yeon will helm it. The forthcoming theater play will premiere on July 8 at Art One Theater 2 in Daehangno.

Interested fans can book tickets through Interpark Ticket's Theater Competition Home Page.

Kim Seon-ho and Shin Min-ah starrer Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha bags Hallyu Excellence Award

It has been a year since tvN’s healing romance drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha hit our TV screens, and we are happy to report that the popular K-drama series continues to win accolades. The series bagged the Hallyu Excellence Award at the 2022 Korea Communications Commission Broadcasting Awards.

The sweet romantic-comedy-drama starred Kim Seon-ho and Shin Min-ah in lead roles depicting a heartwarming tale of love, life, relationships, choices, and mental health as the series became one of the most-watched dramas on Netflix globally.

Fans were ecstatic to learn that the series had received such a massive honor from the Korean government after the infamous snub at the 2022 Baeksang awards had fans fuming in anger and disappointment.

Kim Seon-ho will be making his silver screen debut with Sad Tropics

Kim Seon-ho is slowly but steadily making his acting comeback after taking a seven-month-long hiatus due to his scandal last year. Besides making his stage comeback with Touching The Void, he will also be making his silver screen debut with the film Sad Tropics.

Sad Tropics follows the story of a young man born to a Korean father and a Filipino mother. Besides becoming a professional boxer, he also desires to meet his long-lost father, who abandoned them. He decides to go to South Korea to find his missing father and seek answers to his impending questions.

The film stars Go Ah-ra, Kim Kang-woo, and rookie actor Kang Tae-joo.

