Kim Seon-ho’s upcoming stage play Touching the Void has sold out until August 15

Kim Seon-ho proves his star power yet again. The talented actor has sold out tickets until August 15 for his upcoming theater play, Touching the Void.

The renowned actor will be making his grand comeback with a theater play after a seven-month long hiatus following the scandal that hit headlines last year.

The Start Up actor will perform the play at Daehak-ro Art One Theater in Jongno, Seoul, South Korea. Touching the Void is scheduled to run from July 8th to September 18th.

Interested fans can book tickets through the Global Interpark website.

Kim Seon-ho’s theater play: What is Touching the Void all about?

As previously mentioned, the Run On star will be making his acting comeback with the stage play Touching the Void after a seven-month-long hiatus.

The upcoming play is based on the real-life story of two British mountaineers who faced a life-threatening incident on the summit of Siula Grande in the Peruvian Andes. The mountaineers were Joe Simpson and Simon Yates, who survived a terrifying escapade in 1985 at Siula Grande in the Peruvian Andes.

The Start Up actor will play the role of mountaineer Joe Simpson, who was stuck on a snowy mountain after experiencing a terrifying incident during their climb.

Touching the Void was revealed to be the Korean dramatization of Simpson's 1998 autobiographical novel, which was later made into a documentary in 2003.

Amy ◡̈ @myownkworld The iconic Hong Banjang portrayed by Kim Seon Ho give a big impact to me.



He is the only actor whom I have finished watching all of his works except 100DMP (I am not a fan of historical drama) The iconic Hong Banjang portrayed by Kim Seon Ho give a big impact to me. He is the only actor whom I have finished watching all of his works except 100DMP (I am not a fan of historical drama) https://t.co/PkMrV44nOK

Helmed by Kim Dong Yeon, actors Shin Sung-min, Lee Hwi-jong, Oh Jung-taek, and Jung Hwan will be participating in the theater play alongside Kim Seon-ho.

Previously, the actor’s agency SALT Entertainment released pictures of the actor practicing and training for Touching the Void. In the pictures, the talented actor can be seen showing off his handsome looks and formidable physique as he practices indoor climbing to prepare for his role as Joe Simpson.

Fans were delighted to see the actor slowly returning to work after facing a shocking personal setback a couple of months back and took to social media handles to cheer for him.

Kim Seon Ho Worldwide @kshworldwide

--

#Seonhophoto

Theater <Touch The Void>

Mountaineer Actor Kim Seon Ho who acts as ‘Joe Simpson’ learning climbing + field experience 'round 1’ Kimseonho_staff.diary IG update 20.06.2022--Theater Mountaineer Actor Kim Seon Ho who acts as ‘Joe Simpson’ learning climbing + field experience 'round 1’ Kimseonho_staff.diary IG update 20.06.2022 ⭐--#SeonhophotoTheater <Touch The Void> Mountaineer Actor Kim Seon Ho who acts as ‘Joe Simpson’ learning climbing + field experience 'round 1’ 💙 https://t.co/lxrwy1qqO8

Kim Seon-ho looks sincere in the poster for his upcoming play Touching the Void

On June 22, SALT Entertainment released a poster for his upcoming play Touching the Void.

The poster offers a glimpse into the actor's starring role as Joe Simpson. His face is covered in snow as he smiles, his eyes gleaming into the camera. The caption on the poster reads:

“No one has ever seen this view before. Right now, we are the only ones who have seen it.”

On July 3, SALT Entertainment shared another still of the actor from his upcoming play. He was handsomely attired in a khaki cardigan and blue bag, fully immersing himself into the role of a mountaineer.

Check out the fan reactions below:

Lira @kimLira_

salt_ent IG update

D-5 on kim Seon Ho as Joe Simpson on stage play Touching The Void..



#TouchingTheVoid

#KimSeonHo #김선호

#คิมซอนโฮ #キムソンホ The update that we are waitingsalt_ent IG updateD-5 on kim Seon Ho as Joe Simpson on stage play Touching The Void.. The update that we are waiting salt_ent IG updateD-5 on kim Seon Ho as Joe Simpson on stage play Touching The Void..#TouchingTheVoid #KimSeonHo #김선호 #คิมซอนโฮ #キムソンホ https://t.co/a0Pmbn064Y

One Seoul News @OneSeoulPH Kim Seon Ho to return with the play "Touching the Void." He is set to perform on July 9. Kim Seon Ho to return with the play "Touching the Void." He is set to perform on July 9. https://t.co/g8krrejdWN

More about Kim Seon-ho

One of the biggest success stories to come from Korean entertainment is that of actor Kim Seon-ho! The star began his career as a theater actor and eventually transitioned to TV with the drama Good Manager.

He also starred in a series of critically acclaimed dramas like Strongest Deliveryman, Two Cops, 100 Days My Prince, Welcome to Waikiki 2, and Catch the Ghost.

However, he hit the jackpot with the 2020 tvN drama Start Up, in which he played a tough investor, Han Ji-pyeong, who has a tender heart and will go to any length to protect Seo Dal-mi (Bae Suzy).

He played his first lead role in tvN’s 2021 healing romantic-comedy drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha opposite Shin Min-ah.

The brilliant actor will also be making his silver screen debut with Sad Tropical alongside Go-ara.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far