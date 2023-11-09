"Kim Tae-hyung is such a royalty": Fans in awe of V's latest DICON Pop-Up store limited goods

On November 8, 2023, several pictures of Kim Tae-hyung from the DICON Pop-up store that were available for a special gift campaign went viral on social media. Fans flocked to the physical stores to purchase the latest card sets, sticker set, mini-posters, wall-type posters, and other stuff that were available.

Dicon is one of the most sought-after magazines of the South Korean media outlet, Dispatch. Kim Tae-hyung and Dispatch have collaborated for the magazine's 16-volume special addition, releasing its visuals in September. They titled it 'Dicon (Vicon) must giVe.'

Many fans who purchased the Dicon's new materials could not believe their eyes as they were taken aback by the new goods. After fans saw the pictures, they could not resist their excitement and took to social media to gush over the same, with one even commenting that he was "royalty."

"KIM TAE-HYUNG IS ETHEREAL": Fans can't get enough of the latest photos of V for Dicon

It was earlier reported by the media outlet, Dispatch, on their Twitter account that the Dicon Pop-up store will be running a special gift campaign from October 27 to November 5. It will be available for those who have purchased the photo books from Kobunsha's official sales site, Kokode Books. The purchase should be of 5000 yen (including tax) at Dicon Pop-up store.

At the special gift campaign event, there were limited goods and a cafe menu only available during the campaign. Fans could purchase a variety of things made available for V, LE SEERAFIM, and ZEROBASEONE.

At the event, the limited goods that were available for Kim Tae-hyung were a Pop-up card set, a Crylic plate, a four-cut photo, a sticker set, an L-folder, a postcard, and others. Fans who could get their hands on the goodies soon shared pictures of their purchases online, flexing about it. These pictures drew attention from ARMYs, who could not stop praising Kim Tae-hyung for his stunning visuals, and new outfits for the different sets available on the Dicon pop-up store.

In the latest visuals, he was spotted donning a leather jacket underneath a sleeveless black t-shirt. In another, he sported a light-colored blue jacket. A third picture featured him in an all-white ensemble.

Check out how fans are reacting to the limited edition visuals of Kim Tae-hyung as made available by the Dicon Pop-up store.

The special gift campaign organized by Dicon left fans excited and elated as they were able to get their hands on the limited edition goodies.

V recently released his debut album, Layover, in September.