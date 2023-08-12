"Kinda looks like a Pokemon": Brazilian wandering spider shuts down Austrian supermarket, sparking hilarious reactions online

A supermarket in Austria has been temporarily shut down due to the discovery of a Brazilian Wandering spider, a deadly spider species. This species' venom can cause elevated pulse rate, blood pressure, excruciating pain, respiration problems, and sometimes, death.

According to a report by TMZ, on Thursday, August 10, the Penny market in Krems an der Donau - which is approximately 45 minutes west of Vienna, the country's capital - was shut on Tuesday after the spider was sighted roaming the aisles.

The spider was found in an Austrian supermarket (Image via X / @DailyLoud)

After discovering the arachnid, the store manager reportedly called the fire department. TMZ reported that helpers shut the store’s banana boxes, but the spider is still on the loose. As these spiders are fond of bananas and are also known as banana spiders, authorities think they might have been hiding in a banana box.

This entire incident sparked hilarious remarks from social media users. Netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) and flooded the comment section of Daily Loud’s post with sarcastic and funny comments. One user even said that it looks like a “Pokemon.”

Netizens react hilariously as a Brazilian wandering spider roams around a supermarket

When the store manager saw the spider, he evacuated the people before informing the authorities. The authorities arrived and started searching for the insect. During the search, Penny Supermarket personnel also sealed all banana crates. The spider has previously made its way to Europe, generally by hiding in the banana stalks being sold to retailers.

Authorities are still looking for the Brazilian Wandering spider (Image via Associated Press / Britannica)

People were initially confused about the spider’s species. However, it was later discovered to be a Brazilian Wandering Spider. This spider is thought to be the most venomous. Their bites can cause convulsions, hypothermia, and visual blur. As a result, the supermarket has been closed for the past few days.

According to the owners, the supermarket will remain closed as “extensive cleaning and disinfection measures” are being carried out. Exterminators were summoned in to prevent the spider from escaping, and all remaining banana crates were shut. The threat, however, may not be over, as authorities think that the animal is still on the loose.

This entire incident garnered amusing reactions from the netizens. People posted hilarious comments on Daily Loud’s X (Twitter) post.

More details about the Brazilian Wandering Spider and its venom

The Brazilian Wandering Spider is deadly and aggressive. First discovered in Brazil, this species is known to exist throughout South and Central America. The Brazilian Wandering Spider was listed as the most venomous animal in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2007.

The spider bite is exceedingly dangerous for humans and can cause priapism, arrhythmias, tachycardia, acute pulmonary edema, cardiogenic shock, and convulsions. The insect can deliver a dry bite without injecting venom or a small dose of poison. The species' venom has been found to contain at least six neurotoxic peptides.

The spider is a highly venomous arachnid (Image via Associated Press / Wikipedia)

Their venom attacks the nervous system, causing symptoms such as salivation and irregular heartbeat. In addition to causing tremendous pain and potentially serious medical problems, the venom of a Brazilian wandering spider generates nitric oxide, a molecule that stimulates blood flow. It can also increase heart rate, blood pressure, respiration rate, and, in extreme situations, death.